9 years ago MS Dhoni hit a six on April 2, and nothing has been the same since then.

With that six, he won us the World Cup.

And given India's passion for cricket, it doesn't come as a surprise that the image of Dhoni hitting the final shot has become iconic. People use it everywhere.

WE use it everywhere.

Everyone uses it everywhere.

Is this the single most memorable cricket shot ever?pic.twitter.com/fA9KL8Y8Jg — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 2, 2020

And Gautam Gambhir might be a little upset about this 'obsession'.

Just a reminder @ESPNcricinfo: #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX. pic.twitter.com/WPRPQdfJrV — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 2, 2020

Now, I sort of empathise with him. I get it.

He also played an important role in winning us the World Cup, which more often than not, doesn't get mentioned. But this is no way to express displeasure.

Also, when it comes to sports, people tend to latch on to certain moments. It happens all the time, and doesn't necessarily mean that one player's contribution is bigger than the other.

True. But they never said this shot won us the worldcup. They are only saying this shot took Indians into jubilation. Relax kijiye cricket ke Advaniji. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 2, 2020

As a professional this seems little salty mate, they're just saying that this shot finished the game for India and we won. Of course we won World Cup with everyone's contribution and everyone deserves the credit equally! You played a gem of knock that night,and people know that. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 2, 2020

Stop crying foul Gambhir.. you can do better than this.. — Marwari (@ChoroMarwari) April 2, 2020

Gautam Gambhir is a guy who would help her daughter with homework and next day reach her school demanding credit for it. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 2, 2020

Earlier, Gambhir had said that it was because of Dhoni that he couldn't complete his century in the World Cup final and got out for 97.

You see, Dhoni apparently told him 'get these 3 runs and your 100 would be completed'. Which seems like a normal thing to say, but then, Gambhir...

When someone says India won 2011 world cup because of Dhoni

Gautam Gambhir: pic.twitter.com/uPSEsPOiHf — DR. GILL (@ikpsgill1) April 2, 2020