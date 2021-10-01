It's Gambhir vs. Mahi fans again. The long wait of IPL matches was finally put to an end on 19th September. The remaining 31 matches will now be played.
Chennai Super Kings became the first team to qualify for the playoffs & also strengthened their position as the number 1 side in IPL 2021 points table on Thursday.
Chennai Super Kings qualified for the playoffs in,— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 30, 2021
2008 ✅
2009 ✅
2010 ✅
2011 ✅
2012 ✅
2013 ✅
2014 ✅
2015 ✅
2018 ✅
2019 ✅
2020 ❌
2021 ✅
Extraordinary. #IPL2021 | #SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/uTJjejzMwm
Meanwhile, history repeats as people on Twitter are busy capturing Gambhir's reactions to this.
😂😂😂🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/MxcO5s1XSO— Sunil The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) October 1, 2021
It's sad no nody is talking about Gambhir's contribution on CSK getting into Qualifier 😭— Samad l صمد (@kaafisleepy) October 1, 2021
Dhoni wouldn't have been a successful capt. without Gambhir's remarkable performance in WC finals and csk wouldn't have chosen Dhoni back then if he wasn't successful.#Dhoni #Gambhir #CSK pic.twitter.com/WzoPXcWpvq
Gambhir 😁😭😂#CSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/q4uGLnZMu0— Binu D Bloods 🤜 🄲🅂🄺🤛😎 (@binu_bloods) October 1, 2021
Reaction of Gautam Gambhir when CSK won against KKR of the last ball 😭🙂— MS DHONI Fangirl 🦁💫 (@bleedingmsdhoni) September 30, 2021
Via Star Sports India Instagram story 😅 #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/ofNCBKHp9Z
Gambhir after seeing Dhoni's match winning six #CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/HqJL0PadqS— Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) September 30, 2021
IPL is for #CSK— Bejjarapu Manideep (@BejjarapuManid1) September 30, 2021
Cricket Prediction experts and Haters now😂😂😂😂#Dhoni #WhistlePodu #Yellove #Raina #SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/yUFdrTBi1Q
Thank you to our special supporters!🥳#WhistlePodu #IPL2021 #CSK pic.twitter.com/astbsh7VcK— MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) September 30, 2021
CSK only team where Gambhir's panauti doesn't work most tyms🤣— Sowji⁷🖤🌈 (@Gashinahere) September 30, 2021
#CSK Have Officially Qualified for the Playoff.— Dharma Chandru (@dharmachandru) September 30, 2021
Thanks to Sir for the Blessings.#CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/8hkhulK9x2
MS Dhoni completes 100 catch for CSK first player to complete 100 catches for a single team in IPL#CSKvSRH #CSK— Manoj Pareek (@mrpareekji) September 30, 2021
*Gautam Gambhir : pic.twitter.com/5gvNAQYJJL
CSK handing out L's left and right so take it and bounce. pic.twitter.com/HfoIK3tnkZ— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) September 30, 2021
Before start of IPL— ᴹᵃʳᵗʸ ᴹᶜᶠˡʸ (@MrVTweetzz) September 30, 2021
Akash Chopra : CSK won't qualify for the playoff.
Gautam Gambhir : CSK will finish at no. 5 in IPL 2021.
Le CSK : Knock knock! You are in dreams. #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/t6sgHqO4ob
Csk playoffs ki vellataniki help chesina Gambhir ni kuda troll chestunnara— 📿 Kιɾαɳ ™ 🔥🎭 (@kiranfires) September 30, 2021
Shame shame https://t.co/oCblcsx7Fy
how do you rate CSK performance? especially that SIX to finish off the match...vintage dhoni style!— kaapiccino (@orunyayamvendam) September 30, 2021
Gambhir: pic.twitter.com/MB7rOasxNs
Gautam Gambhir, Aakash Chopra, Sanjay Manjrekar and Ian bishop Predicted that CSK will not be able to qualify in playoffs this year.....— Dare devil Devesh (@DareDevesh) October 1, 2021
Le me to them: pic.twitter.com/n3zv7zzYQc
I think it's time for Gambhir to wish CSK the best.