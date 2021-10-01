It's Gambhir vs. Mahi fans again. The long wait of IPL matches was finally put to an end on 19th September. The remaining 31 matches will now be played.

Chennai Super Kings became the first team to qualify for the playoffs & also strengthened their position as the number 1 side in IPL 2021 points table on Thursday.

Chennai Super Kings qualified for the playoffs in,



2008 ✅

2009 ✅

2010 ✅

2011 ✅

2012 ✅

2013 ✅

2014 ✅

2015 ✅

2018 ✅

2019 ✅

2020 ❌

2021 ✅



Extraordinary. #IPL2021 | #SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/uTJjejzMwm — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 30, 2021

Meanwhile, history repeats as people on Twitter are busy capturing Gambhir's reactions to this.

It's sad no nody is talking about Gambhir's contribution on CSK getting into Qualifier 😭



Dhoni wouldn't have been a successful capt. without Gambhir's remarkable performance in WC finals and csk wouldn't have chosen Dhoni back then if he wasn't successful.#Dhoni #Gambhir #CSK pic.twitter.com/WzoPXcWpvq — Samad l صمد (@kaafisleepy) October 1, 2021

Reaction of Gautam Gambhir when CSK won against KKR of the last ball 😭🙂

Via Star Sports India Instagram story 😅 #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/ofNCBKHp9Z — MS DHONI Fangirl 🦁💫 (@bleedingmsdhoni) September 30, 2021

Gambhir after seeing Dhoni's match winning six #CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/HqJL0PadqS — Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) September 30, 2021

CSK only team where Gambhir's panauti doesn't work most tyms🤣 — Sowji⁷🖤🌈 (@Gashinahere) September 30, 2021

#CSK Have Officially Qualified for the Playoff.



Thanks to Sir for the Blessings.#CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/8hkhulK9x2 — Dharma Chandru (@dharmachandru) September 30, 2021

MS Dhoni completes 100 catch for CSK first player to complete 100 catches for a single team in IPL#CSKvSRH #CSK



*Gautam Gambhir : pic.twitter.com/5gvNAQYJJL — Manoj Pareek (@mrpareekji) September 30, 2021

CSK handing out L's left and right so take it and bounce. pic.twitter.com/HfoIK3tnkZ — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) September 30, 2021

Before start of IPL



Akash Chopra : CSK won't qualify for the playoff.



Gautam Gambhir : CSK will finish at no. 5 in IPL 2021.



Le CSK : Knock knock! You are in dreams. #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/t6sgHqO4ob — ᴹᵃʳᵗʸ ᴹᶜᶠˡʸ (@MrVTweetzz) September 30, 2021

Csk playoffs ki vellataniki help chesina Gambhir ni kuda troll chestunnara

Shame shame https://t.co/oCblcsx7Fy — 📿 Kιɾαɳ ™ 🔥🎭 (@kiranfires) September 30, 2021

how do you rate CSK performance? especially that SIX to finish off the match...vintage dhoni style!



Gambhir: pic.twitter.com/MB7rOasxNs — kaapiccino (@orunyayamvendam) September 30, 2021

Gautam Gambhir, Aakash Chopra, Sanjay Manjrekar and Ian bishop Predicted that CSK will not be able to qualify in playoffs this year.....

Le me to them: pic.twitter.com/n3zv7zzYQc — Dare devil Devesh (@DareDevesh) October 1, 2021

I think it's time for Gambhir to wish CSK the best.