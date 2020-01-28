In a heartwarming gesture, Gokulam Kerala FC donated a sum of ₹5,60,350 to the family of footballer Dhanarajan Radhakrishnan, who sadly passed away recently.

Dhanarajan, who had also played for Mohun Bagan, suffered a cardiac arrest on December 29 during a 7-a-side match in Kerala.

Dhanarajan Radhakrishnan passed away on December 29
Source: Times of India

The money was raised by selling tickets for the match between Gokulam Kerala FC and Churchill Brothers. 

Money raised for Dhanarajan Radhakrishnan's family
Source: futbolinteligente/Instagram

As per a report by The Week, around 25,000 people attended the match. A lot of present and former footballers also bought tickets to help the family.  

National team defender Sandesh Jhingan reportedly bought 1,000 tickets, while Sunil Chhetri and Amrinder Singh bought 220 and 500 tickets, respectively.

Sunil Chhetri and Amrinder Singh buy tickets
Source: Outlook India

Dhanarajan Radhakrishnan was 39 years old at the time of his demise, and collapsed during the 27th minute of the game between FC Perintalmanna and Sastha Medicals FC Thrissur on December 29.