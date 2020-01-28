In a heartwarming gesture, Gokulam Kerala FC donated a sum of ₹5,60,350 to the family of footballer Dhanarajan Radhakrishnan, who sadly passed away recently.
Emotional evening for football fans in Calicut as @GokulamKeralaFC hands over a cheque of Rs.5,60,350( from ticket revenue) to late player Dhanarajan’s family. Heart-warming gesture, dear team. We all are one ⚽️ family. Gokulam won the match. @fni @SandeshJhingan @IMVijayan1 pic.twitter.com/e3PNURybnz— Joby George (@JobySports) January 26, 2020
Dhanarajan, who had also played for Mohun Bagan, suffered a cardiac arrest on December 29 during a 7-a-side match in Kerala.
The money was raised by selling tickets for the match between Gokulam Kerala FC and Churchill Brothers.
As per a report by The Week, around 25,000 people attended the match. A lot of present and former footballers also bought tickets to help the family.
We will be donating the ticket sales revenue from the 26th match against @Churchill_Goa to Dhanarajan’s family! 🧡— Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) January 22, 2020
Come, donate, show the family what this beautiful sport can do. 🙏🏾#Malabarians #GKFC #HeroILeague pic.twitter.com/LtDycO1MEG
National team defender Sandesh Jhingan reportedly bought 1,000 tickets, while Sunil Chhetri and Amrinder Singh bought 220 and 500 tickets, respectively.