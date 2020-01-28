In a heartwarming gesture, Gokulam Kerala FC donated a sum of ₹5,60,350 to the family of footballer Dhanarajan Radhakrishnan, who sadly passed away recently.

Emotional evening for football fans in Calicut as @GokulamKeralaFC hands over a cheque of Rs.5,60,350( from ticket revenue) to late player Dhanarajan’s family. Heart-warming gesture, dear team. We all are one ⚽️ family. Gokulam won the match. @fni @SandeshJhingan @IMVijayan1 pic.twitter.com/e3PNURybnz — Joby George (@JobySports) January 26, 2020

Dhanarajan, who had also played for Mohun Bagan, suffered a cardiac arrest on December 29 during a 7-a-side match in Kerala.

The money was raised by selling tickets for the match between Gokulam Kerala FC and Churchill Brothers.

As per a report by The Week, around 25,000 people attended the match. A lot of present and former footballers also bought tickets to help the family.

We will be donating the ticket sales revenue from the 26th match against @Churchill_Goa to Dhanarajan’s family! 🧡



Come, donate, show the family what this beautiful sport can do. 🙏🏾#Malabarians #GKFC #HeroILeague pic.twitter.com/LtDycO1MEG — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) January 22, 2020

National team defender Sandesh Jhingan reportedly bought 1,000 tickets, while Sunil Chhetri and Amrinder Singh bought 220 and 500 tickets, respectively.

Dhanarajan Radhakrishnan was 39 years old at the time of his demise, and collapsed during the 27th minute of the game between FC Perintalmanna and Sastha Medicals FC Thrissur on December 29.