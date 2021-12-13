In a hilarious video that is doing rounds, a man asks Andrew Flintoff if he is a fan of cricket. To which Flintoff just smiles and says yes.

Naturally, the next question is comes, and he is asked if he watches IPL and which team he supports. Flintoff, who has played for CSK, takes the team's name and the man asking these questions is elated.

Flintoff then tells him he bowled for the side. But well you see, at that time this person didn't watch cricket because he was a kid.

This is how people are reacting to the video.

