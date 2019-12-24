Stuck in traffic? No internet? There could literally be nothing worse than that for a cricket fan.

The constant anxiety you feel, especially if it's a series decider, damn!

To put an end to people's misery, this god-sent person is going around the city with a scorecard on the top of his car.

We couldn't verify which city it was, but the picture is doing rounds on the internet and people can't appreciate the driver enough.

The ODI series between India and West Indies just concluded, and ended with 2-1 in our favour.

Doing great public service, this guy.