The level of commitment and zeal sportspersons display on the field is always commendable. A glimpse of such an indomitable spirit has gone viral on social media, and the star is cricketer Hanuma Vihari.
During the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy between Andra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Vihari came in to bat as the 11th player in Andhra’s second innings and scored 15 runs from 16 balls, including three boundaries despite a fractured forearm.
Have a look at the clip shared by @CricCrazyJohns
In the commentators’ own words, Vihari moved the bat like a sword, even with one hand. Reportedly, Andhra eventually got bowled out for 93. However, even the opposition team gave Vihari a standing ovation for his exceptional performance, reported Hindustan Times.
Twitter users are giving mixed reactions. Have a look.
