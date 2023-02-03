The level of commitment and zeal sportspersons display on the field is always commendable. A glimpse of such an indomitable spirit has gone viral on social media, and the star is cricketer Hanuma Vihari.

During the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy between Andra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Vihari came in to bat as the 11th player in Andhra’s second innings and scored 15 runs from 16 balls, including three boundaries despite a fractured forearm.

Have a look at the clip shared by @CricCrazyJohns

One of the crazy shot ever, wrist injury, batting with one hand and Vihari played this shot. pic.twitter.com/AuHbqNiMZB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 2, 2023

In the commentators’ own words, Vihari moved the bat like a sword, even with one hand. Reportedly, Andhra eventually got bowled out for 93. However, even the opposition team gave Vihari a standing ovation for his exceptional performance, reported Hindustan Times.

Twitter users are giving mixed reactions. Have a look.

It's a REVERSE SLAP not a reverse sweep 😂



No offence to the bowler, but that was quite a shot https://t.co/iNjDjxPJsL — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 3, 2023

What are you doing to cricket @Hanumavihari !! Absolutely magnificent shot! Time and again showing the mindset of a warrior! In Australia in 2021 for your country and now again for your state! Hats off! https://t.co/va7kwBsQSJ — Gautham Balaji (@GauthamBalaji1) February 3, 2023

Bhai Vihari is on another level 🔥🔥

Salute bro 🫡❤️😀

Kya dedication he Bhai!! https://t.co/Vu5I2AxsRd — CA Gaurav Gosai (@GauravGosai4) February 2, 2023

Hanuma vihari is a consistent and passionate cricketer. He deserves the place in test squad. #HanumaVihari #bcci https://t.co/y4kNeP8eKG — Raj Deepak (@raj_Deepu) February 2, 2023

3 boundaries with single hand ❤ https://t.co/pX2fER9de7 — Ginger Tea☕ (@senthilvinoth) February 3, 2023

This is Lagan styled whacking. What a character. Hanuma Vihari! — Lower-League Layman (@LowerLeagueLM) February 2, 2023

Vihari is doing what we all done sometime in our life in gully cricket. @Hanumavihari https://t.co/XHLfTkveGP — Sushant (@Sushant6295) February 2, 2023

Despite this valiant effort, pretty sad that Andhra are losing the game. https://t.co/z98QR0CDW5 — JC (@jc_writes_) February 2, 2023

Agree he is warior and all,respect for him.But whats the use to play like this,that too in both innings ,if he would have saved match it would be other way but u know nothing gonna happen will make 10-15 runs and depart.And what opposition is doing here don't know bring fast — Abhinav Kumar Singh (@Abhinav21556520) February 2, 2023

Commitment and all is fine I respect that but I feel it's foolishness. Can't die for the sport. — Sohail (@sohailb19) February 2, 2023

Then there is me who can't even hit a four with both hands 🥲 https://t.co/VLQXwNHzLP — Abhishek Mishra (@im_mishraabhi) February 2, 2023

What do you think about this?