Hardik Pandya's engagement came as a surprise to most of his fans - and well, his family.

The Indian all-rounder proposed to actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic on their trip to Dubai, the video of which went viral on the internet.

But when contacted for a statement, his father said that the family had no idea he was planning to get engaged in Dubai.

A report from Times of India quoted him as saying:

Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged.

As for the wedding date, it has not been decided yet.

Interesting part is, his friend knew about the engagement and was invited too. He couldn't make it, though.

I had been invited for the engagement but could not attend it, since it was in Dubai and I was busy with some work. It was a sudden development, and I was informed just about a week back. They have no immediate plans of tying the knot, and it might happen later in the year or even next year.

What can one say about someone else's family matters, but if I did this, my parents would disown me with immediate effect.