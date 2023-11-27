As the World Cup fever in the cricketing world has concluded, the buzz is gearing towards IPL 2024. It was IPL Retention Day on Sunday, and all the chaos that unfolded with regards to Hardik Pandya has confused the shit outta us. Result? Hysterical memes.

Basically, Hardik Pandya has been captaining Gujarat Titans (GT) since IPL 2022, the team’s first-ever season. Under his captaincy, GT won the first IPL title in its maiden season itself and reached the finals in its second season last year.

ESPNcricinfo

For IPL 2024, Pandya was among the list of players GT announced to have retained. Only, a few hours later, reports emerged claiming that India’s all-rounder will be returning to Mumbai Indians (MI), following an undisclosed all-cash trade deal between GT and MI.

The developments regarding Hardik Pandya’s team in IPL 2024 amused people on the Internet. Here are some of the funniest reactions they had:

Meanwhile, this led to many wondering if Hardik Pandya is our Gujarati Sam Altman.

But there’s a twist to Altman’s story since Gujarat Titans have officially bid farewell to their Captain Pandya.

The IPL 2024 auction is scheduled to take place on December 19 in Dubai.