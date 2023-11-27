As the World Cup fever in the cricketing world has concluded, the buzz is gearing towards IPL 2024. It was IPL Retention Day on Sunday, and all the chaos that unfolded with regards to Hardik Pandya has confused the shit outta us. Result? Hysterical memes.

Basically, Hardik Pandya has been captaining Gujarat Titans (GT) since IPL 2022, the team’s first-ever season. Under his captaincy, GT won the first IPL title in its maiden season itself and reached the finals in its second season last year.

For IPL 2024, Pandya was among the list of players GT announced to have retained. Only, a few hours later, reports emerged claiming that India’s all-rounder will be returning to Mumbai Indians (MI), following an undisclosed all-cash trade deal between GT and MI.

The developments regarding Hardik Pandya’s team in IPL 2024 amused people on the Internet. Here are some of the funniest reactions they had:

Christopher Nolan watching Hardik Pandya's trade in IPL pic.twitter.com/3GoasGXcfY — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 26, 2023

All this drama to see Hardik Pandya getting injured before IPL — Samcasm (@DukhHuaSunke) November 27, 2023

5.25pm – Hardik Pandya retained by Gujarat Titans.



7.25pm – Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians.



– IPL AT ITS PEAK…!!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FquR3XFfK3 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 26, 2023

Right now even @hardikpandya7 would be confused which team he is going to play for in 2024 #IPLRetentions #HardikPandya #IPL — சூர்யா (@sooriya2208) November 26, 2023

Enjoying IPL retention big drama

Hardik is money material 😃😃😃#HardikPandya #IPLretention — Randhir Kapoor (@rkapoor2013) November 26, 2023

IPL Retention Drama 2024, lead actor Hardik Pandya https://t.co/TqJrOC7vW4 — Vee (@Being__Lazy) November 26, 2023

Meanwhile, this led to many wondering if Hardik Pandya is our Gujarati Sam Altman.

Looks like they're playing musical chairs with Hardik Pandya! IPL ka drama abhi shuru hua hai, and we're all just here for the popcorn 🍿 #IPLShenanigans — Farhan Rashad (@farhanrashad) November 26, 2023

Hardik Pandya has been released by Gujarat Titans, will play for Mumbai Indians.



Sounds like Sam Altman quitting the CEO role at OpenAI to join Microsoft. pic.twitter.com/MHWVTsaMPH — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 24, 2023

from sam altman to hardik pandya, now we know the script! pic.twitter.com/iueFPsDRlJ — Devanshu (@confusedbajaj) November 26, 2023

Never knew that Hardik Pandya was going to be our very own Indian Sam Altman pic.twitter.com/gAZwc7EZJB — Nish (@nishhfcb) November 25, 2023

But there’s a twist to Altman’s story since Gujarat Titans have officially bid farewell to their Captain Pandya.

Farewell and best wishes on your next journey.

Go well, HP! #IPLRetention pic.twitter.com/awCxZzXesc — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) November 27, 2023

Okay then drama ended finally 🤣👍 https://t.co/FTeoTqpkwv — Sowji⁷🍁🌈 (@Gashinahere) November 27, 2023

The IPL 2024 auction is scheduled to take place on December 19 in Dubai.