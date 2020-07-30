In some good news, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his partner, actor Natasa Stankovic, have been blessed with a baby boy.

Hardik announced the news on Twitter, with an adorable photo of him holding the baby's hand.

We are blessed with our baby boy ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/DN6s7aaZVE — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 30, 2020

The congratulatory messages for the couple started pouring in, soon, and here are some of them.

Congratulations Hardik!! God bless your family and your baby boy . 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Izabelle Leite (@izabelleleite25) July 30, 2020

Congratulations 💐🍫🎂🎂🍫🍫 love and blessings to all of you😘😘😘😘 — ❤️MÖD€®Ñ $ÅFFROÑ GÏRL❤️ (@TheSaffronGirl) July 30, 2020

Many many congratulations bro, we r blessed to see another pandya. I hope he will follow u in case of cricket — PRASHANT PATHAK (@kungfupandya33) July 30, 2020

Congratulations and warm welcome to the new member of your family! Have a safe time ahead. ❤️ — Ayan Chatterjee (@iam_achatterjee) July 30, 2020

The couple had announced pregnancy on May 31, 2020, and since then their fans were waiting for the good news.

Hardik and Natasa, who have been together for a while, announced their engagement on Januray 1 this year.



Congratulations to the two.