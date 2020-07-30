In some good news, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his partner, actor Natasa Stankovic, have been blessed with a baby boy.

Hardik announced the news on Twitter, with an adorable photo of him holding the baby's hand. 

The congratulatory messages for the couple started pouring in, soon, and here are some of them.

The couple had announced pregnancy on May 31, 2020, and since then their fans were waiting for the good news.

Hardik and Natasa, who have been together for a while, announced their engagement on Januray 1 this year.

Congratulations to the two. 