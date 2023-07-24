A lot of our country’s entertainment relies on sports, specifically cricket. So, people certainly take it seriously – which means that there’s also a lot of critique involved. There’s also a lot of passion that comes from both the players and the audiences. And a recent match, where Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of India National Cricket Team was criticized, is proof of it.

During the final match of the three-match ODI series against the Bangladesh women’s cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur smashed the stumps with her bat after being given out. She also slammed the umpires and the organizers in the post-match presentation ceremony. This generated different types of reactions from people on the internet.

The Indian captain was given out leg before wicket without the option to review the decision using the Decision Review System (DRS). However, Harmanpreet Kaur claimed that the ball hit the bat before hitting the pads. After the match was tied, the cricketer also went on to put emphasis on the inadequate umpiring, and asked the Bangladesh team to share the trophy with the umpires.

“Bring the umpires too.”



“Why you are only here? You haven't tied the match. The umpires did it for you. Call them up! We better have photo with them as well.”



~ Harmanpreet Kaur pic.twitter.com/VRTEiswxRv — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) July 23, 2023

Some people think that the cricketer’s reaction was unethical. Others are appreciating her for taking a stand.

“Bring the umpires too.”



“Why u r only here? You haven't tied the match. The umpires did it for you. Call them up! We better have photo with them as well.”#HarmanpreetKaur

😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/eT1SMf3h7u — वेदीजा (@YgSeni_YuIiya) July 24, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Harman preet kaur 🫡 pic.twitter.com/WcgoS7dtrm — saurabh mishra (@saurabh_mishra2) July 23, 2023

After seeing this I'm sure those who Targeted #HarmanpreetKaur should appologies to her, this is the reason why more players should call out this joker umpiring, their impact on matches are immense. I'm happy that @ImHarmanpreet took a stand,proud of her 🫡🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/XqpBXUEx3M — SHALIN SHUKLA🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ShalinShukla2) July 23, 2023

Best captain for women Indians team ,Sherni standing up for India without any fear….#HarmanpreetKaur pic.twitter.com/PCU8ElCQC7 — Rakshitanagar 🇮🇳 (@rakshitanagar28) July 22, 2023

Ridiculous behavior. This, and her post match comments should hand her a match ban at the very least. Poor sportsmanship. #HarmanpreetKaurhttps://t.co/dJPGFUMOB0 — Zan (@RakitaMode) July 22, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m stunned by Harmanpreet Kaur’s behaviour! Very unlike her. Will be surprised if ICC doesn’t come down on her like a ton of bricks. She has to face a lengthy ban. Period! #HarmanpreetKaur https://t.co/HrVSiUJV6w — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) July 23, 2023

I'm not at all against #HarmanpreetKaur , I can totally understand the frustration. — MERCURY reloaded (@shakesofpear) July 23, 2023

People will call #HarmanpreetKaur disgraceful and shower other adjectives but, without getting in to what’s right and wrong, I think her arrogance was totally justified. And her arrogance must spark the poor or even biased umpiring. — Alakh Sundaram (@alakhsundaram) July 24, 2023

No one is talking for that pathetic umpiring…And who are commenting about her. Have you ever watched women’s cricket match?? Now you are coming for the comments…Wow….@ImHarmanpreet I understand the situation at that moment…#HarmanpreetKaur @BCCIWomen — Hima (@Hima_Priya21) July 24, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Sherni standing up for 🇮🇳 without any fear.#HarmanpreetKaur pic.twitter.com/6lC3RAT895 — sardar Ratti (@KrishanRat74655) July 22, 2023

There are too many opinions around the incident, but there are some discussions which cannot be classified as black or white.