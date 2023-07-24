A lot of our country’s entertainment relies on sports, specifically cricket. So, people certainly take it seriously – which means that there’s also a lot of critique involved. There’s also a lot of passion that comes from both the players and the audiences. And a recent match, where Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of India National Cricket Team was criticized, is proof of it.
During the final match of the three-match ODI series against the Bangladesh women’s cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur smashed the stumps with her bat after being given out. She also slammed the umpires and the organizers in the post-match presentation ceremony. This generated different types of reactions from people on the internet.
The Indian captain was given out leg before wicket without the option to review the decision using the Decision Review System (DRS). However, Harmanpreet Kaur claimed that the ball hit the bat before hitting the pads. After the match was tied, the cricketer also went on to put emphasis on the inadequate umpiring, and asked the Bangladesh team to share the trophy with the umpires.
Some people think that the cricketer’s reaction was unethical. Others are appreciating her for taking a stand.
There are too many opinions around the incident, but there are some discussions which cannot be classified as black or white.