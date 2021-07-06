Of all people, you'd expect Harsha Bhogle to not go wrong with words, but it happened today when he called coronavirus 'Chinese Virus'.

It was in the context of the England cricket team going into isolation after 3 players and 4 staff members tested positive. 

Now we all know that the use of the phrase 'Chinese virus' is problematic because it gives a racist angle to the whole thing and makes matters worse for the people of the country who already face a lot of discrimination across the world.

So this did not go down well with people, who rightfully called out Harsha on his mistake.

Seeing the response on the tweet, Harsha gave an explanation, which only made matters worse.

Sorry Harsha, but there is no justification for this.