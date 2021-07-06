Of all people, you'd expect Harsha Bhogle to not go wrong with words, but it happened today when he called coronavirus 'Chinese Virus'.

It was in the context of the England cricket team going into isolation after 3 players and 4 staff members tested positive.

It doesn't look like it is going anywhere. The Chinese virus has now infiltrated the England cricket team. The bubbles will get more stringent. I guess there is no other option — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 6, 2021

Now we all know that the use of the phrase 'Chinese virus' is problematic because it gives a racist angle to the whole thing and makes matters worse for the people of the country who already face a lot of discrimination across the world.

So this did not go down well with people, who rightfully called out Harsha on his mistake.

@bhogleharsha Virus doesn't have nationalities. A reason they are given naming conventions by Scientists.

The variant at peak in the UK is an "Indian" variant, but it's called Delta now, and rightly so.

You might want to correct yourself. — mamamia🌈 (@intoxic81) July 6, 2021

Very unlike Harsha. Absolutely no need politicize the virus. We wouldn't like the Delta variant being called the Indian variant. — Sanket D. Patil (@sankulyaa) July 6, 2021

@bhogleharsha Why are you referring to it as a ‘Chinese’ virus? — Shiva Dutt (@shivadutt29) July 6, 2021

Disappointing to see this from you... — Keshav Kundassery (@KKundassery) July 6, 2021

Calling it Chinese Virus is really insensitive to the East Asian communities who become target of hatred. Just like the term Delta Variant was coined for the variant that emerged in India, it makes no sense to call a virus Chinese — Mohit Kumar (@iamsportsgeek) July 6, 2021

Very unlike Harsha Bhogle to call it the 'Chinese virus', and expectedly the replies to his tweet are cheers from the right-wing trolls.



Incidentally, the English players might have been infected with the Indian variant, which we pressed to be formally called the delta variant. https://t.co/LEGHcOk22U — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) July 6, 2021

Seeing the response on the tweet, Harsha gave an explanation, which only made matters worse.

If 100 people jumped into a well, then will you also do the same as it is the norm?



Xenophobia is not cool man. Just not cool. https://t.co/ey9ElNsvMX — Varun Vasudevan (@VroonVasudevan) July 6, 2021

The explanation he has given so quickly just says he was waiting to spill this nonsense. https://t.co/5Ei94K5wFk — RV (@Rv__97) July 6, 2021

The reason why it makes things worse is that it demonises someone, we have seen a string of racial attacks on Asian people since COVID started and calling the COVID19 virus as “Chinese Virus” demonises them. https://t.co/ZkYJKUlOFm — Clive (@_vanillawallah) July 6, 2021

How does he know the English players didn’t get the “Indian” variant? Chumma directly assumed off its the original one - lol Harsha your racism is showing https://t.co/xfj9SXCEZy — zen mahu (@originalmiks) July 6, 2021

Sorry Harsha, but there is no justification for this.