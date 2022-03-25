A promotional trick backfired for cricket commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle, and things reached a point where he had to rightfully apologise to people.

Harsha Bhogle was on an Instagram live session with Sportwalk when suddenly his phone dropped, beyond which, one could see nothing. Though his followers could hear him say, "Kya hua? Kaun hai? Kaha se aa gaye?".

This made everyone extremely concerned for his safety and Sportwalk's tweet on the matter, saying that they will update when they find out where Harsha has gone, only made things worse.

I fear for Harsha Bhogle's safety. It's been more than an hour and no update yet. — Samsonite (@Royals2008) March 24, 2022

Harsha Bhogle is respected commentator it was not expected, he’s loved world wide, But after that promo I’m disappointed. Hope @bhogleharsha will avoid such stuff #Harsha — Ravish Bisht (@ravs10) March 25, 2022

Harsha bhogle kidnapped or what?😰😰 — Unobtrusive_17🇮🇳 (@unobtrusive_178) March 24, 2022

Hope harsha bhogle is fine. — Crickfootboi (@Crickfootboi11) March 24, 2022

NGL the very first time I thought Harsha Bhogle got a panic attack or something, you get when sugar level is high/low and you start speaking irrelevant things. — Udit (@udit_buch) March 24, 2022

Soon, Harsha, who was thankfully doing okay, realised that he will have to issue a clarification. He did the same.

You learn something new everyday. It seemed a lighthearted thing to do but in its execution, it became something that I didn't think it would. I am actually a bit embarrassed now. https://t.co/OwFrwb6vm9 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 24, 2022

His fans and followers were relieved to hear this news but reacted in different ways. Here are some of them.

All that's fine, but didn't expect this from you. https://t.co/9N21ZzKNXT — Rahul Bal (@_rahulbal0601_) March 24, 2022

I’m all fine with dangerous banter but this is exactly the kind of guy who would lose his shit at something like this. Heck he literally thinks cricketers shouldn’t sledge on the field https://t.co/YiNm5Hx8aY — vilzastoc (@vilzastok) March 24, 2022

This was poor. One can lose credibility very quickly. Being HB he might get some benefit of doubt....but really .. https://t.co/VoJUjHsv1X — subu sastry (@suubsy) March 24, 2022

I am actually a huge @bhogleharsha fan and was seriously concerned. Doing something like this for the sake of ad or promo was really not fair on (his fans and well wishers). But, to err is human. Its good to see he apologised.❤️❤️ https://t.co/LVyF79VsQk — Rachit Gupta (@bowled_him) March 24, 2022

. @TweetsOfBhogle I thank you for the existence ❤️ https://t.co/AYxBMtBHiL — Hari Prasadh (@HP_hariprasadh) March 24, 2022

@bhogleharsha I respect you a lot but today I felt a bit hurt,the way you are normalizing things after this is horrible.This is an honest fan of yours who was worried a lot and was shaking. https://t.co/wbFcf8x9IR — Gaurav Gawade (@AshTonisher88) March 24, 2022

Went a bit too far.