A promotional trick backfired for cricket commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle, and things reached a point where he had to rightfully apologise to people.

Harsha Bhogle was on an Instagram live session with Sportwalk when suddenly his phone dropped, beyond which, one could see nothing. Though his followers could hear him say, "Kya hua? Kaun hai? Kaha se aa gaye?". 

This made everyone extremely concerned for his safety and Sportwalk's tweet on the matter, saying that they will update when they find out where Harsha has gone, only made things worse. 

Soon, Harsha, who was thankfully doing okay, realised that he will have to issue a clarification. He did the same. 

His fans and followers were relieved to hear this news but reacted in different ways. Here are some of them.

Went a bit too far.