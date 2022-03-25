A promotional trick backfired for cricket commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle, and things reached a point where he had to rightfully apologise to people.
Harsha Bhogle was on an Instagram live session with Sportwalk when suddenly his phone dropped, beyond which, one could see nothing. Though his followers could hear him say, "Kya hua? Kaun hai? Kaha se aa gaye?".
What just happened? Is @bhogleharsha okay???— JD (@JaidevNandi) March 24, 2022
I NEED ANSWERS. pic.twitter.com/TrhU55gIxj
This made everyone extremely concerned for his safety and Sportwalk's tweet on the matter, saying that they will update when they find out where Harsha has gone, only made things worse.
I fear for Harsha Bhogle's safety. It's been more than an hour and no update yet.— Samsonite (@Royals2008) March 24, 2022
Harsha Bhogle is respected commentator it was not expected, he’s loved world wide, But after that promo I’m disappointed. Hope @bhogleharsha will avoid such stuff #Harsha— Ravish Bisht (@ravs10) March 25, 2022
Hope harsha bhogle is fine.— Crickfootboi (@Crickfootboi11) March 24, 2022
Soon, Harsha, who was thankfully doing okay, realised that he will have to issue a clarification. He did the same.
You learn something new everyday. It seemed a lighthearted thing to do but in its execution, it became something that I didn't think it would. I am actually a bit embarrassed now. https://t.co/OwFrwb6vm9— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 24, 2022
His fans and followers were relieved to hear this news but reacted in different ways. Here are some of them.
I’m all fine with dangerous banter but this is exactly the kind of guy who would lose his shit at something like this. Heck he literally thinks cricketers shouldn’t sledge on the field https://t.co/YiNm5Hx8aY— vilzastoc (@vilzastok) March 24, 2022
This was poor. One can lose credibility very quickly. Being HB he might get some benefit of doubt....but really .. https://t.co/VoJUjHsv1X— subu sastry (@suubsy) March 24, 2022
@bhogleharsha I respect you a lot but today I felt a bit hurt,the way you are normalizing things after this is horrible.This is an honest fan of yours who was worried a lot and was shaking. https://t.co/wbFcf8x9IR— Gaurav Gawade (@AshTonisher88) March 24, 2022
Went a bit too far.