Remember when back in 2017, some of our favourite cricketers - Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma took to social media to unveil their stylish, new looks as part of the #BreakTheBeard trend? Yes, for the first time we saw the cricketers do away with their boring beards.

Well, this IPL the trend made a smashing comeback with 12 prominent cricket stars, forming a #BreakTheBeard squad of their own. From Pollard’s French beard to Krunal Pandya’s Zappa or Suryakumar Yadav’s soul patch, each cricketer expressed their own style and individuality and thankfully didn’t look like clones anymore.

And I must say, this exciting face-off between the players is definitely adding to the already palpable energy of the IPL.





Check out your #BreakTheBeard squad here, we have a complete team with the bowlers, batsmen, wicketkeepers and all-rounders:



1. The year’s challenge was first taken up by MI’s Kieron Pollard who’s absolutely slaying it! He's not only leading his team to victory with his thunderous performances but is flaunting a cool new French beard too.

2. This was followed by KKR wicket keeper Dinesh Kartik’s dapper and classy AF beard! He also became the man of the match the day he showed up on the field with his new look! Coincidence? I think not.

3. With the ever-stylish Hardik Pandya experimenting with a different beard style, MI’s Krunal Pandya surprised everyone with his Zappa style beard.

4. Remember Faf's brilliant catch diving that made our hearts leap? Well now, it's Faf’s cool new beard - the very anchor that’s keeping me from sinking!

5. I used to think that Kohli and ABD’s scintillating partnership was the coolest thing ever!! But I must say, nothing beats ABD and his G.O.A.Tee.

6. My Oh My, it's Dev Padikkal! This bright youngster is certainly acing not just his debut IPL performances but also this well-groomed anchor beard!

7. Joining ABD in the G.O.A.Tee club - say hello to SRH’s all-rounder Vijay Shankar!

8. Just when we thought we were done obsessing over Tewatia's batting prowess, he’s back with his refreshing new look and it’s just perfection *sigh*

9. Sri Lankan bowler Udana has us completely clean bowled with his elegant new look!

10. MI's Surya Kumar Yadav is blazing the league with his power-packed performances!! And he also managed to up the style quotient by sporting a soul patch which is absolutely on fleek! What more could one ask for?

11. The Vandyke beard coupled with that infectious smile, MI’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is certainly making our hearts race! And as the Man of the Match in his last game, he sure knows how to win fans over with his #BreakTheBeard game

12. DC captain Shreyas Iyer is making us Dilli-wale so proud. What we also can't stop fawning over is that stylish new anchor beard!! *heart eyes* And this #BreakTheBeard style is just in time for the Mumbai vs Delhi faceoff!

Can we also take a moment to appreciate these hilarious captions and adorable AF banters in these cricketer’s comment sections on Instagram?!

This challenge is clear proof that beards are not the trend anymore and is really just the perfect way for men to shave, style, and experiment with their looks!

Which one of these cricketer's new #BreakTheBeard look did you like the most? And which one of these dapper beard styles would you want to don? Keep sharing your new looks with us!