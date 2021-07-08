Watching Roger Federer, the 8-time Wimbledon champion, walk out of the competition is hard enough. And so, to see him not being able to put up a fight is another kind of pain altogether.

The injuries have started weighing him down, and as a result, we are witnessing stuff we could have never imagined. For instance, going down 6-0 in a set - something that has never happened before.

The last time Roger Federer lost a set 6-0 at Wimbledon was...



Never. #Wimbledon — ATP Tour (@atptour) July 7, 2021

Roger was defeated 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 by Hubert Hurkacz in the Wimbledon quarterfinal and it was the way he lost that was more hurtful than the fact that he lost.

Here are some reactions from the heartbroken fans.

Hubert Hurkacz beats Roger Federer 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0 to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal at #Wimbledon.



That's the heaviest loss of Federer's career in London and the first time he has been bageled. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 7, 2021

Roger Federer crashes out of #Wimbledon with one of his poorest performances here, falling 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0 to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals.



Federer turns 40 next month.



As he exited, some fans chanted “One more year! One more year!” pic.twitter.com/eIerHMee5y — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 7, 2021

The first ever straight sets loss and a 6-0 humbling in the last set. Time or no time. Still makes tennis look elegant and beautiful.

End of an Era but I would give anything to just watch him play a few more. Will always be the greatest in my eyes . — Ashish Rawat (@AshishR33035827) July 7, 2021

The Great @rogerfederer beaten in straight sets in #Wimbledon quarter-finals.



In his career of 22 yrs, he never lost a set 6-0 at Wimbledon.



Crowd gave an standing ovation to him in what might be his last appearance at the tournament.#India loved watching you play Federer💚 pic.twitter.com/a1JEBLgV5x — Aditya Shukla 🇮🇳 (@aditya_mib) July 7, 2021

Roger Federer lost the third set 6-0 on Wednesday. It was only the third 6-0 set lost by Federer in 429 career Grand Slam matches; both of the others came at the French Open - in his 1999 Slam debut against Pat Rafter and in the 2008 final against Rafael Nadal.



Pic: Reuters pic.twitter.com/EMlHC3clKS — Rizwan Rehmat (@dohagames) July 7, 2021

If there is only one wish I could make today as a hopeless romantic, it is that Roger Federer comes back to Wimbledon at least one more time to make sure his last set is not a 6-0. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) July 7, 2021

Roger Federer has been eliminated after losing to Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets (6-3, 7-6, 6-0) #Wimbledon



This is the first time Federer loses in straight sets at London in 19 years and the first time losing a set 6-0 in this event. He will turn 40 next month. — Ron Carthen (@rcarthen) July 7, 2021

I'm pretty sure that England are going to wi-- ROGER FEDERER JUST LOST A SET 6-0 AT WIMBLEDON — Henry Mance (@henrymance) July 7, 2021

It will be a pity if the scoreline for the last set that #RogerFederer played in #Wimbledon read 6-0. pic.twitter.com/e8EYEy4N7O — Prasad Ramasubramanian (@PrasadrsTOI) July 8, 2021

I never Expected 😭😭😭😭



my hero @rogerfederer for the first time losing a set 6-0 at Wimbledon



Painful 💔💔



The end of an era 💔 thank you @rogerfederer #Wimbledon 🎾 pic.twitter.com/FBv8E6PGcj — 🔸ᴋᴀʀᴛʜɪᴋ 🔸 (@Karthik_Twittts) July 8, 2021

Half of my Sunday lost today.



This is an end of an era I suppose! @rogerfederer losing 6-0 is so unimaginable at Wimbledon! — Sourav Sinha (@sourav_sinha) July 7, 2021

3-0 in sets

6-0 in the final set



... and that may be the last time we might be seeing him at the centre court at Wimbledon...



Not the way to go...



💔💔💔#RogerFederer#Wimbledon#Wimbledon2021 — Manas Mukul (@manasmukul) July 7, 2021

Last set 6-0 broke the ❤️. — Mustafa Sonasath (@mustafacivil52) July 7, 2021

Hoping against hope that this is not the end. See you around, Roger?