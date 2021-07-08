Watching Roger Federer, the 8-time Wimbledon champion, walk out of the competition is hard enough. And so, to see him not being able to put up a fight is another kind of pain altogether.

The injuries have started weighing him down, and as a result, we are witnessing stuff we could have never imagined. For instance, going down 6-0 in a set - something that has never happened before. 

Roger was defeated 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 by Hubert Hurkacz in the Wimbledon quarterfinal and it was the way he lost that was more hurtful than the fact that he lost. 

Here are some reactions from the heartbroken fans.

Hoping against hope that this is not the end. See you around, Roger?