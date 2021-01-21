On most days, it seems like nothing is more important than winning, in sports. That's incorrect. Even on those days, the most important thing is playing well.

And playing well, here, is a combination of skills and ethics. The latter, virtually easier but harder to achieve in most cases.

It takes courage to be the bigger person, or not to get carried away with success, that infamously has uprooted many a star from their foundations. That is not a worry we have with Ajinkya Rahane.

Returning to India with a historic victory in Australia, the captain has an awful lot to be proud of. This obviously includes his leadership during the games but also, his gestures when they ended. He has always been like this, though, and here we look at some instances which prove why he is more than just a 'stand-in' captain, he is a leader Indian cricket is lucky to have.

1. After India's iconic win in arguably the best Test series of our times, he swiftly gave the trophy to T. Natarajan, who made a highly enviable debut at the age of 29 and was our find of the tournament.

Hands the trophy immediately to Natrajan.

Bas kar Ajju, kitna dil jeetega bhai 💖 pic.twitter.com/wGX0S5XMoe — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) January 19, 2021

T20 Debut- India Won

ODI Debut - India Won

Test Debut - India Won

Like Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane also celebrates the trophy with #Natarajan 😍 Nothing more than a thriller for India. #INDvsAUSpic.twitter.com/uZeiYPWJqw — வசந்தகுமார் | Vᴀꜱᴀɴᴛʜᴀᴋᴜᴍᴀʀ Dᴘ (@VasanthakumarDp) January 19, 2021

The picture we've all been waiting for, India winners of Border Gavaskar Trophy.



Nice of Ajinkya Rahane to gave the trophy to T Natarajan and let him hold it. pic.twitter.com/aK0Lahsre8 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 19, 2021

Rahane giving the Border Gavaskar Trophy to Natarajan, nice gesture from the captain. pic.twitter.com/mV9ynQ7Bf6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 19, 2021

2. Now of course he did that. He is the guy who invited the opposition, Afghanistan, for the 'winning team photo' after India defeated the side in their first-ever Test match.

What a brilliant gesture from #TeamIndia to ask @ACBofficials players to pose with them with the Trophy. This has been more than just another Test match #SpiritofCricket #TheHistoricFirst #INDvAFG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/TxyEGVBOU8 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 15, 2018

3. Someone rightly put recently that India vs Australia is the new India vs Pakistan of cricket. And that is saying something; but keeping the on-field rivalry aside, Rahane gifted Nathan Lyon a signed jersey as a gesture of appreciation for completing 100 Tests.

Giving #BorderGavaskarTrophy to Natarajan, Presenting signed jersey to Nathan Lyon for his 100th test.. Ajinkya Rahane always comes up with lovely gestures every time.. He is really a thinking captain.. #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/Y6MfXcHcUW — Gaurav Divekar (@GauravDivekar14) January 19, 2021

Great Gesture👏👏



Signed jersey to Nathan Lyon on his 100th test match..



AJINKYA RAHANE IS A TRUE LEADER.. #AUSvIND — Sri Vardhan🇮🇳 (@srivard2206) January 19, 2021

Thay was a nice touch from Rahane and Indian team ❣️



Signed jersey for Nathan Lyon 🙌 — Praveen C (@whatupbiyaatch) January 19, 2021

One standout moment for me today was Rahane handing out a signed jersey to Lyon for his 100 Tests. Absolute class, a true gent and a deserving India captain. 👏 — Atishay Agarwal (@sportsontoast) January 19, 2021

Beautiful gesture from Rahane giving Lyon the signed jersey, and the sight of Natrajan lifting the trophy brought tears to my eyes.

Huge credit to the Australians for a series that will go down in history, victories are only great against the greatest opponents.



🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Utkarsh Dalmia (@zophar666) January 19, 2021

4. He also rarely loses his temper, even at times when it would be totally understandable for him to do so. During the second Test against the hosts (which we went on to win), Rahane got dismissed because of some confusion from Ravindra Jadeja's side. Knowing that stuff like this happens, he patted his teammate on the shoulder as if to tell him, "It's okay, you carry on, make us win".

What an amazing reaction by Rahane after the runout decision.

Didn't let the decision affect jadeja.

True leader.

Unbelievable stuff.#AUSvIND #INDvAUS @cricketaakash @bhogleharsha — RAHUL AGRAWAL (@RAHUL2494) December 28, 2020

Rahane's sportsmanship is superb...even Jadeja got him out, encouraged him to continue without any burden. Great gesture!!#INDvAUS — Ankur Kumar (@ankurkumar78) December 28, 2020

Ajinkya Rahane‘s response towards teammate Ravindra Jadeja after being run out speaks volumes for his leadership ... given the circumstances he played one of the finest innings by a visiting captain to AUS ... #IndvsAus #AusvInd — Cricket Biryani 🍲🏏 (@CricketBiryani) December 28, 2020

5. Rahane never misses a chance to make his juniors feel special. The same was seen after he led India C to a victory in Deodhar Trophy, 2018, and handed over the cup to Pappu Roy who had faced a lot of struggles to be playing at such a high level.

It was a run-fest at the Kotla & India C are crowned Deodhar Trophy champions as they clinch the final by 29 runs. pic.twitter.com/ZQSOaLwOpD — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 27, 2018

Thanks for the kindness, captain. Thanks for making India look good.