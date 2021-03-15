On Sunday, Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah exchanged wedding vows with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in a private ceremony in Goa. The couple shared the news with their fans by posting wedding photos on their respective Instagram handles.

Here is everything you need to know about the beautiful new bride, Sanjana Ganesan.

1. On her social media handle, Sanjana describes herself as “TV Presenter for @StarSportsIndia, Digital Host, That Miss India Girl, Nerd, Perpetual Child.”

2. The 29-year-old Sanjana is a sports presenter and TV presenter. She has primarily hosted several sports shows on Star Sports, including ‘Match Point’ and ‘Cheeky Singles’ as a part of the Cricket World Cup 2019. She also travelled to England to bring stories of fans supporting their respective teams.

3. In 2014, Sanjana made her TV debut by participating in the seventh season of MTV Splitsvilla, hosted by Sunny Leone and Nikhil Chinapa. However, she had to quit the show owing to an injury.

4. Sanjana has also hosted Premier Badminton League (PBL) in the past.

5. Sanjana hosted the segment 'Dil Se India' for the official broadcaster, Star Sports.

6. She has also been associated with Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders as an anchor for the team’s interactive show titled, ‘The Knight Club’.

7. Sanjana had a brief modelling career before becoming a sports presenter. In 2012, she participated in the 'Femina Style Diva' fashion show. In 2013, she participated in the 'Femina Miss India Pune' competition and became one of the finalists. She has also won ‘Femina Officially Gorgeous’ in the past.

8. She has done shows for the Indian Super League (ISL) and hosted the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction.

9. Born on May 6 1991 in Pune, Sanjana attended The Bishop’s School in Pune. In 2008, she pursued B.Tech from the Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune. After completing her education, she joined an IT and digital marketing firm as a software engineer from 2013 to 2014.

10. Her father, Mr. Ganesan Ramaswamy, is a management guru and an author. Her mother, Mrs. Sushma Ganesan, is an advocate and a fitness coach. Her younger sister, Sheetal Ganesan, is a dentist.

We wish the couple a very happy married life ahead!