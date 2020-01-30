As a kid, Bala Devi used to play football with boys. She had no other option.

From there to playing for the national team, and now becoming the first woman from the country to sign a contract with a foreign club, her journey has been simply exceptional. 

29-year-old Bala has created history by being handed a contract by Scottish giants Rangers FC after successful trials with the club.

Speaking to the press after the signing, Bala noted:

“I’m excited to get this 18-month contract and to play in the No. 10 jersey. For the Indian team too I played in the No. 10 jersey. That makes it doubly sweet.

Bala realises that this is a huge step for women's football in the country and will serve as a motivation for young players to accomplish big things.

Now I want to do well over there and motivate youngsters in our country. I want to tell them that they can also dream big and play for top clubs.

'Dream big' has been the theme of her life, you can tell that simply by looking at how far she has come. 

Bala comes from Irengbam - a village situated 22 kilometers away from Imphal. She was always passionate about football but the real opportunity came when ICSA - a local club started functioning in her village.

From there, she never looked back and went on to play for Manipur and later the national football team. Recipient of 'best player' award multiple times at various stages, Bala later became the captain of the Indian side. 

She was a part of the squad for the first women's SAFF Championship in 2010, and scored 8 goals in 5 matches as India defeated Nepal in the final to clinch the trophy.

Bala Devi signed by Rangers FC
Source: Football Counter

She followed that up with great performances in coming years, earning the title of AIFF Women's Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015.

The Indian team, with Bala as a part of the squad, has won SAFF Women's Championship 3 times and South Asian Games gold medal twice.

Bala devi Indian footballer
Source: Zee News

As impressive as they are, these happen to be numbers that can't possibly do justice to her contribution to the team and women in the country. With her first foreign signing, she has set a precedent for youngsters to follow and that is ultimately going to serve Indian football. Way to go, Bala.