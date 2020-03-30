While the government is trying its best, a pandemic in a country like ours, can't be defeated without the help of its citizens.

We are a developing nation, with many people not having access to even the most basic facilities. So, it becomes the duty of the privileged citizens to help others out. And here's how the ones from the sports community are doing that.

1. Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has pledged to support to the PM and Maharashtra's CM fund along with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma.

He made the announcement via Twitter, saying that he found it heartbreaking to see the 'suffering of so many'.

Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 30, 2020

2. Joginder Sharma, Ajay Thakur and Akhil Kumar are serving the nation by performing their duties as policemen.

Joginder Sharma - the famous cricketer who bowled last over in 2007 T20 World Cup final, Ajay Thakur - a kabaddi champion and Akhil Kumar - Commonwealth Games gold-medallist can be found on the streets, trying to make people follow the lockdown rules.

Proud of sportsmen on duty for the Nation at this need of the hour. @jogisharma83 @Akhilkumarboxer #ajaythakur. Salute them. "Salute to all who are also doing the same for the people India"🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/PkArrr6s25 — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) March 29, 2020

3. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has pledged ₹25 lakh each, to PM's fund and Maharashtra's CM fund.

Sachin Tendulkar has donated Rs 25 Lakh each to PM's Relief Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight the #COVID19 pandemic. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/NeeGAHD5Xm — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

4. Hima Das has donated her month salary towards relief work related to coronavirus outbreak.

She donated the money to the relief fund in Assam, her home state.

Friends it’s high time to stand together & support people who need us. I am contributing 1 month of my salary to Assam Govt. in Assam Arogya Nidhi Account made to safeguard the health of people in the wake of Covid-19. @narendramodi @sarbanandsonwal @KirenRijiju @himantabiswa — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) March 26, 2020

5. Shuttler PV Sindhu also announced that she will donate ₹5 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds.

6. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly pledged to donate rice worth ₹50 lakh to feed the poor living in temporary shelters during the 21-day nation-wide lockdown.

He also proposed that the rooms in Eden Garden can be used as isolation wards and the Kolkata government is yet to respond on that.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly to donate Rs 50 lakh worth rice to the underprivileged amid lockdown. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/blYdpR7AtL — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2020

7. Suresh Raina announced that he will donate ₹31 lakh to the PM fund and ₹21 lakh to the UP CM's fund.

It’s time we all do our bit to help defeat #COVID19. I’m pledging ₹52 lakh for the fight against #Corona (₹31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund & ₹21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund). Please do your bit too. Jai Hind!#StayHomeIndia @narendramodi @PMOIndia @myogiadityanath — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 28, 2020

8. Wrestler Bjarang Punia, who also works as an officer on special duty with the railways, said that his salary for next 6 months will go towards coronavirus relief fund.

9. Tennis star Sania Mirza helped in raising funds for food and other essential items to help underprivileged people.

It’s the least we can all do !! I have donated - have you??? https://t.co/B9uCGCYQHU — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 29, 2020

10. 15-year-old shooter Esha Singh got praise from Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju for donating ₹30k to PM's relief fund.

Dear @singhesha10 , you are just 15 years old but you have shown that you are a real champion! What a beautiful gesture by such generous contribution to #PMCARES Fund🙏 https://t.co/DgruCHxGV4 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 29, 2020

Good to see these icons doing their bit.