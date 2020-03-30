While the government is trying its best, a pandemic in a country like ours, can't be defeated without the help of its citizens.

We are a developing nation, with many people not having access to even the most basic facilities. So, it becomes the duty of the privileged citizens to help others out. And here's how the ones from the sports community are doing that.

1. Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has pledged to support to the PM and Maharashtra's CM fund along with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma.

He made the announcement via Twitter, saying that he found it heartbreaking to see the 'suffering of so many'.

2. Joginder Sharma, Ajay Thakur and Akhil Kumar are serving the nation by performing their duties as policemen.

Joginder Sharma - the famous cricketer who bowled last over in 2007 T20 World Cup final, Ajay Thakur - a kabaddi champion and Akhil Kumar - Commonwealth Games gold-medallist can be found on the streets, trying to make people follow the lockdown rules.

3. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has pledged ₹25 lakh each, to PM's fund and Maharashtra's CM fund.

4. Hima Das has donated her month salary towards relief work related to coronavirus outbreak.

She donated the money to the relief fund in Assam, her home state.

5. Shuttler PV Sindhu also announced that she will donate ₹5 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds.

6. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly pledged to donate rice worth ₹50 lakh to feed the poor living in temporary shelters during the 21-day nation-wide lockdown.

He also proposed that the rooms in Eden Garden can be used as isolation wards and the Kolkata government is yet to respond on that.

7. Suresh Raina announced that he will donate ₹31 lakh to the PM fund and ₹21 lakh to the UP CM's fund.

8. Wrestler Bjarang Punia, who also works as an officer on special duty with the railways, said that his salary for next 6 months will go towards coronavirus relief fund.

9. Tennis star Sania Mirza helped in raising funds for food and other essential items to help underprivileged people.

10. 15-year-old shooter Esha Singh got praise from Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju for donating ₹30k to PM's relief fund.

Good to see these icons doing their bit.