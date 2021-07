The Olympics just began and we've already got a reason to celebrate asย weightlifter Mirabai Chanu brings a medal home!

The athlete has won the silver medal in the women's 49 kg category. Among the nationwide excitement for the win, a video of Mirabai's family and neighbors from Manipur has also surfaced on the internet - where they're seen cheering the accomplishment.ย

#WATCH | Manipur: Family and neighbours of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu burst into celebrations as they watch her win the #Silver medal for India in Women's 49kg category. #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/F2CjdwpPDc โ€” ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

Here is how the internet is responding to it as well!ย

We watched each second you were on screen. You were strong 135 crore India hope . Your smile and your determination made this success story epic for upcoming generation.



Take a bow Power house lady @mirabai_chanu



Your lifetime fan,

A#MirabaiChanu โ€” AlertCitizenCop (@AshuCrix) July 24, 2021

Heartiest congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on winning the first Olympic medal. 1.3 billion indian proud of you . You r an inspiration .

๐Ÿ™Œ ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ#Cheer4India #TokyoOlynpics2020 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/5Pz5c8ZJYj โ€” sunny singh (@sunny_sisma) July 24, 2021

Heartiest congratulations mam ๐Ÿ˜‡๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ‘

You have made India n all Indians proud. Jai Hind ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ โ€” Sonali (@Shona20082016) July 24, 2021

Congratulations !!! — Sunny Hinduja (@hinduja_sunny) July 24, 2021

Medal chahe ladka laaye yaa ladki

Medal medal hota hai ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ”ฅ



Bhartiye naari sab par bhari

Proud of you โ€” ๐ŸŒธTEAM JASMIN๐Ÿค (@Jasminbhasin47) July 24, 2021

Proud of you Mirabai!! You bring pride to our Nation! May Krishna bless you to reach heights โค๏ธ โ€” Shilpa Nair (@shilpamdas) July 24, 2021

Like Mirabai, you were devoted to winning an Olympic medal & have made us all proud



You came back from injury to get us Olympic silver after 21yrs



You didnโ€™t just lift weights,but weight of expectations of 130+ crore Indians



More power to U, โ€œMiracle Mirabaiโ€ #Cheers4India โ€” Pallavi (@pallavict) July 24, 2021

What a stupendous performance, you are an perfect example of women empowerment.The whole country is so proud of you. โ€” Luna Banerjee (@BanerjeeLuna) July 24, 2021

Congratulations to #MirabaiChanu on winning the first silver medal for India at #Olympics2020!



You have lifted the spirits of us Indians and have made the country proud.#Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 #Olympics โ€” Vinay Prasad L R (@vinayprasadlr) July 24, 2021

You made India proud once again with your wonderful performance.keep it up and once again congratulations to you ๐ŸŽŠ ๐ŸŽŠ ๐ŸŽŠ ๐ŸŽŠ ๐ŸŽŠ ๐ŸŽŠ ๐ŸŽŠ ๐ŸŽŠ ๐ŸŽŠ ๐ŸŽŠ ๐ŸŽŠ ๐ŸŽŠ ๐ŸŽŠ ๐Ÿฅณ๐Ÿฅณ๐Ÿฅณ๐Ÿฅณ๐Ÿฅณ๐Ÿฅณ๐Ÿฅณ๐Ÿฅณ๐Ÿฅณ๐Ÿฅณ๐Ÿฅณ๐Ÿฅณ๐Ÿฅณ๐Ÿฅณ๐Ÿฅณ๐Ÿฅณ๐Ÿฅณ๐Ÿฅณ๐Ÿฅณ โ€” Amit die hard Srkian (@AmitKum32463769) July 24, 2021

Wow wow wow you made us proud with your silver punch ๐Ÿ’ช๐Ÿฅˆ๐Ÿ’ชvery first day in #Tokyo2020.....Chanu delighted, we all delighted โคโคโคโค



"Mahri chhoriyan kisi se kam hai ke" ๐Ÿฅณโฃ โ€” Nitesh Nishu (@nitesh_nishu44) July 24, 2021

Congratulations to her!ย