The Olympics just began and we've already got a reason to celebrate as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu brings a medal home!

The athlete has won the silver medal in the women's 49 kg category. Among the nationwide excitement for the win, a video of Mirabai's family and neighbors from Manipur has also surfaced on the internet - where they're seen cheering the accomplishment.

#WATCH | Manipur: Family and neighbours of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu burst into celebrations as they watch her win the #Silver medal for India in Women's 49kg category. #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/F2CjdwpPDc — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

Here is how the internet is responding to it as well!

