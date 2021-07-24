The Olympics just began and we've already got a reason to celebrate as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu brings a medal home!
The athlete has won the silver medal in the women's 49 kg category. Among the nationwide excitement for the win, a video of Mirabai's family and neighbors from Manipur has also surfaced on the internet - where they're seen cheering the accomplishment.
#WATCH | Manipur: Family and neighbours of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu burst into celebrations as they watch her win the #Silver medal for India in Women's 49kg category. #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/F2CjdwpPDc— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021
Here is how the internet is responding to it as well!
What an amazing start to India's @Tokyo2020 campaign. Congratulations @mirabai_chanu for making us all proud and bringing us glory. Super happy #mirabaichanu #weightlifting #silver #GoIndiaGo #TeamIndia #TokyoOlympics #Tokyo2020— Sylu Serrao (@sylutkm) July 24, 2021
We watched each second you were on screen. You were strong 135 crore India hope . Your smile and your determination made this success story epic for upcoming generation.— AlertCitizenCop (@AshuCrix) July 24, 2021
Heartiest congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on winning the first Olympic medal. 1.3 billion indian proud of you . You r an inspiration .— sunny singh (@sunny_sisma) July 24, 2021
Heartiest congratulations mam 😇💐👏— Sonali (@Shona20082016) July 24, 2021
Proud of you Mirabai!! You bring pride to our Nation! May Krishna bless you to reach heights ❤️— Shilpa Nair (@shilpamdas) July 24, 2021
Like Mirabai, you were devoted to winning an Olympic medal & have made us all proud— Pallavi (@pallavict) July 24, 2021
You came back from injury to get us Olympic silver after 21yrs
You didn’t just lift weights,but weight of expectations of 130+ crore Indians
More power to U, “Miracle Mirabai” #Cheers4India
What a stupendous performance, you are an perfect example of women empowerment.The whole country is so proud of you.— Luna Banerjee (@BanerjeeLuna) July 24, 2021
Congratulations to #MirabaiChanu on winning the first silver medal for India at #Olympics2020!— Vinay Prasad L R (@vinayprasadlr) July 24, 2021
You have lifted the spirits of us Indians and have made the country proud.#Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 #Olympics
You made India proud once again with your wonderful performance.keep it up and once again congratulations to you 🎊 🎊 🎊 🎊 🎊 🎊 🎊 🎊 🎊 🎊 🎊 🎊 🎊 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳— Amit die hard Srkian (@AmitKum32463769) July 24, 2021
Wow wow wow you made us proud with your silver punch 💪🥈💪very first day in #Tokyo2020.....Chanu delighted, we all delighted ❤❤❤❤— Nitesh Nishu (@nitesh_nishu44) July 24, 2021
"Mahri chhoriyan kisi se kam hai ke" 🥳❣
Congratulations to her!