The Olympics just began and we've already got a reason to celebrate as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu brings a medal home!

Source: Reddif

The athlete has won the silver medal in the women's 49 kg category. Among the nationwide excitement for the win, a video of Mirabai's family and neighbors from Manipur has also surfaced on the internet - where they're seen cheering the accomplishment. 

Here is how the internet is responding to it as well! 

Congratulations to her! 