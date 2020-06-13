Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Shahid Afridi, tested positive for coronavirus today.

Informing his followers about the same, he tweeted:

I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020

Shahid had not been feeling for a few days and decided to get the tests done. Now that the tests have come in, he has asked his fans to pray for him.

Twitter responded to the news with good wishes for the cricketer.

Get well soon, Lala. Prayers for your speedy recovery. Allah aap ko sehat de. Ameen. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 13, 2020

Wish you speedy recovery Lala,get well soon ... — Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) June 13, 2020

Get well soon brother — Saleem Khaliq (@saleemkhaliq) June 13, 2020

Get well soon. Wishing you a speedy recovery. — Saniya Sayed (@Ssaniya25) June 13, 2020

Prayers to Shahid bhai. May Allah bless you. Love from Kashmir. — Muhammad Faysal 🕊️ (@_Faysal) June 13, 2020

Shahid has been doing Covid-related charity work in Pakistan since the beginning of the pandemic.



We hope he gets well soon.