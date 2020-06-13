Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Shahid Afridi, tested positive for coronavirus today.

Informing his followers about the same, he tweeted:

Shahid had not been feeling for a few days and decided to get the tests done. Now that the tests have come in, he has asked his fans to pray for him.

Source: Twitter/Shahid Afridi

Twitter responded to the news with good wishes for the cricketer.

Shahid has been doing Covid-related charity work in Pakistan since the beginning of the pandemic.

We hope he gets well soon.