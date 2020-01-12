To date, one of the most heartbreaking memories for every Indian cricket fan is MS Dhoni's dismissal in the 2019 World Cup Semi-Final against New Zealand. Because that moment signified our World Cup exit.

Dhoni, who was run-out by Martin Guptill's brilliant throw, has now opened up about how he felt on his dismissal.

In my first game I was run-out and this game again I was run-out. I keep telling myself why didn't I dive. Those two inches I still keep telling myself I should have dived.

After Dhoni's dismissal, India quickly lost the wickets of Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and ultimately, lost the match to New Zealand by 18 runs.