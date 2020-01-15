As the results for ICC Awards for 2019 were disclosed earlier today, two Indian cricketers -- Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have brought two prominent titles home.

In 2019, Rohit Sharma made history as he became the first batsman to hit 500 runs in a single edition of World Cup. He always finished the tournament as the highest run-scorer.

Keeping all of his milestones in mind he was named the ODI Cricketer of The Year (2019)

5️⃣ #CWC19 centuries

7️⃣ ODI centuries in 2019



Your 2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year is Rohit Sharma.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli was honoured with the 2019 Spirit of Cricket award for his wholesome gesture to request the fans not to boo Steve Smith during the World Cup.

Who remembers this gesture from Virat Kohli during #CWC19?



The Indian captain is the winner of the 2019 Spirit of Cricket Award

Not only that, Mayank Agarwal who had a wonderful debut year in Test cricket, also got a special award with the opening role in ICC's Test team player of the year.

According to ICC besides Kohli, Mayank Agarwal is the only Indian in the selected team which currently has 5 Australian players.

Netizens were stumped by these achievements.

Year of Rohit Sharma

finally rohit fans got something to cheer after 12 Years of wait.

Ahaaa!! Finally! The most awaited moment as a fan!!

While Ben Strokes was honoured with Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, the biggest prize for the World player of the year and Pat Cummins won 2019 Test Cricketer of The Year, India still managed to retain it's position in the Dream XI.

5 x Australians

3 x New Zealanders

2 x Indians

1 x Englishman



The XI making up the Test Team of the Year

