As the results for ICC Awards for 2019 were disclosed earlier today, two Indian cricketers -- Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have brought two prominent titles home.
Keeping all of his milestones in mind he was named the ODI Cricketer of The Year (2019)
On the other hand, Virat Kohli was honoured with the 2019 Spirit of Cricket award for his wholesome gesture to request the fans not to boo Steve Smith during the World Cup.
According to ICC besides Kohli, Mayank Agarwal is the only Indian in the selected team which currently has 5 Australian players.
Netizens were stumped by these achievements.
5 x Australians— ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2020
3 x New Zealanders
2 x Indians
1 x Englishman
The XI making up the Test Team of the Year 👏 #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/VG8SZoJ8bZ
