With coronavirus pandemic hitting the world, all live events have been cancelled and rightfully so. This includes music festivals, and well, sports.

It has been days since the world has seen any sporting action and while this might be a privileged complain to make, it really sucks.

NO I am not ok and you are not ok either. NONE of us are OK. We are all stuck in our homes without any freaking live sports, what so ever, as the economy grinds to a damn near stop!!!! https://t.co/z6Ns8aFiTe — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) March 19, 2020

Your something, something bill is due in three days, the text says. Pay and enjoy your favorite shows.



With no football and live sports, no I will pass. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) March 24, 2020

However, there is some good news if you happen to be a cricket fan.

The International Cricket Council has opened its archive, which will give followers a chance to watch their favourite matches, or clippings from them, as they stay at home.

Time to relive some of the greatest cricketing moments of the last 45 years.



Which match are you most looking forward to?https://t.co/SlQvdgq2Zt — ICC (@ICC) March 26, 2020

This includes historic moments from last 45 years, across formats.

The fans can also take part in the 'Watch Parties' on ICC's Facebook page, where complete matches will be played.

A report by the ICC, quoted Chief Executive Manu Sawhney as saying:

We are facing unprecedented times as a sports industry and the need to connect with our fan communities is perhaps greater than ever. With no live cricket to unite our fans around the world we thought the next best thing would be to release our archive to broadcast partners so fans can enjoy some magnificent memories.

So, if you have ever felt bad about not watching your favourite historic matches, or just want to re-watch them - this is your chance.

