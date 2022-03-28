The Indian football team suffered a 0-3 loss to Belarus in the last friendly match at the Bahrain International Stadium in Bahrain. But what has caught everyone's eye is this one particular image from the match.

In the viral image, three Indian footballers are offering prayers according to their respective faith before the match. Twitteratis feel the image captures the true 'spirit of India', and we agree.

The image was first shared on Twitter by the official account of the Indian football team, along with many other pictures. However, this one image has caught everyone's attention, and Twiitizens can't stop praising it!



True spirit of India.

Indian football players praying before the match in their own ways.



Pic credit - @SreyashiDey pic.twitter.com/f1VlF7oxrD — Dr Gaurav Garg (@DrGauravGarg4) March 27, 2022

This photo of @IndianFootball is all things great about our nation that binds us together. What an absolutely great capture! pic.twitter.com/MJUiBkfeoF — Sreyashi Dey (@SreyashiDey) March 26, 2022

This photo of the Indian football team says a lot of India's 'real' strength@IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/XBMQ5kjE74 — Gopals (@i_gopalsharma) March 28, 2022

This photo of Indian Football is all things great about our nation that binds us together. What an absolutely great capture!#Indianfootball pic.twitter.com/9urUOHY1a5 — Soulwhisper 🪔 💫✨ (@Soulwhisper15) March 28, 2022

Whether you open your hands in prayer or close them, #IndianFootball is for you, it is for everyone. #IndianFootballForwardTogether pic.twitter.com/G0d8Q8DNo7 — Voice of Indian Football (@VoiceofIndianF1) March 26, 2022

Beautiful photo of Indian football team #football pic.twitter.com/bMRYUFW53D — Sneha Yadav (@SnehaYad1) March 27, 2022

Best Pic of Indian Football Team#indianfootball pic.twitter.com/L2Gep3AWGS — Ashish Mehta (@anm1976in) March 27, 2022

This photo of players from the Indian football team captures the beauty of India. Koi lauta de mere beete hue din.#bjp_हटाओ_देश_बचायो #HateSpeechWithASmile pic.twitter.com/hKBFGw2Ogb — A.mateen (@Abdulmateensayz) March 28, 2022

Moments before Indian Football team started their friendly game against Belarus.



Beautifully captured ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rp1Wx4bA8z — Shilpak. (@ugach_kahitarii) March 26, 2022

This is Indian football team

This is India🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/IGqBhetAky — Samaniya Mushtaq (@rj_samaniya) March 28, 2022

Moments like this are golden!

