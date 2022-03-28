The Indian football team suffered a 0-3 loss to Belarus in the last friendly match at the Bahrain International Stadium in Bahrain. But what has caught everyone's eye is this one particular image from the match. 

In the viral image, three Indian footballers are offering prayers according to their respective faith before the match. Twitteratis feel the image captures the true 'spirit of India', and we agree.

The image was first shared on Twitter by the official account of the Indian football team, along with many other pictures. However, this one image has caught everyone's attention, and Twiitizens can't stop praising it!

Moments like this are golden!

Read more: 12 Glorious Spectator Moments That Were More Memorable Than The Cricket Match.