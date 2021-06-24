Kane Williamson's NZ had beaten India comfortably to win the inaugural WTC trophy. And while that makes Indian fans very sad, people have shown nothing but love for New Zealand and their captain Kane Willamson.

As a matter of fact, a picture of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and he hugging after the game has been going quite viral on Twitter.

That Kohli and Williamson hug ❤️ — Harleen (@HarleenVij) June 23, 2021

That Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson hug is what this game is all about. — 😷 (@Aadi_Mistry) June 23, 2021

Picture of d day 4 me, being humble even after winning d #worldtestchampionshipfinal as a Captain is a hallmark of a gentleman of a cricketer #Williamson 👏 Congratulations @BLACKCAPS on winning and tough luck team India, there is a need for few changes going ahead #WTCFinal2021 pic.twitter.com/dsGCDImg6X — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) June 23, 2021

Two greats with a lot of respect for each other #Cricket #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/clM4nX2mi2 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 23, 2021

This made me cry😭😭😭not the loss — Aishwarya Tripathi (@Aishwarya18__) June 23, 2021

The mutual respect and admiration between Virat Kohli & Kane Williamson. ❤️❤️❤️#WTCFinal2021 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/FPIAlULby9 — Vinesh Prabhu (@prabhu_vinesh94) June 23, 2021

Dear Kane,



How can you make billion people sad and still have no haters?

Gentlemen's game 💕#IndiaVsNewZealand #CongratulationNZ #Williamson pic.twitter.com/8NwE8G8wOe — Vishal Patel (@Dreamer_vish28) June 24, 2021

This was New Zealand's first ever major ICC trophy. They had come agonisingly close to be the World Cup a couple of years ago but were robbed by a technicality,