Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has been quite critical of the rain affected WTC match between India and NZ and has said that such 'one-off and incredibly important' game 'should NOT be played in the UK, due to its unpredictable weather.

It pains me to say it, but a ONE OFF & incredibly important cricket game should NOT be played in the UK. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 21, 2021

After the first day was completely washed out, the game had resumed on Day 2 but it was affected by bad light. Day 3 was no different either. Play was not possible till Lunch on Day 4 either due to heavy rainfall.

Pietersen practically voiced all our frustrations with the rain and suggested Dubai as a suitable host for a one-off match like a WTC final.

If it was up to me, Dubai would always host a one off match like this WTC game.

Neutral venue, fabulous stadium, guaranteed weather, excellent training facilities and a travel hub!

Oh, and ICC home is next to the stadium. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 21, 2021

Many on the social media platform have also agreed with the English legend.

