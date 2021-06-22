Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has been quite critical of the rain affected WTC match between India and NZ and has said that such 'one-off and incredibly important' game 'should NOT be played in the UK, due to its unpredictable weather.
It pains me to say it, but a ONE OFF & incredibly important cricket game should NOT be played in the UK.— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 21, 2021
After the first day was completely washed out, the game had resumed on Day 2 but it was affected by bad light. Day 3 was no different either. Play was not possible till Lunch on Day 4 either due to heavy rainfall.
Pietersen practically voiced all our frustrations with the rain and suggested Dubai as a suitable host for a one-off match like a WTC final.
If it was up to me, Dubai would always host a one off match like this WTC game.— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 21, 2021
Neutral venue, fabulous stadium, guaranteed weather, excellent training facilities and a travel hub!
Oh, and ICC home is next to the stadium.
Many on the social media platform have also agreed with the English legend.
Couldn't echo more with this! #Southampton has been a bad choice! https://t.co/qatSM6H6u1— Niranjan Matam (@MatamNiranjan) June 22, 2021
Batsman ko bhi Timing nahi mili dhang ki, aur ICC ko bhi#WTCFinal— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 21, 2021
Totally agree @KP24— Bhojraj Singh (@bs_rathore11) June 22, 2021
Matches like #WTCFinal2021 should not be played at UK , due to weather issue.
Not in india or New Zealand due to home advantage
Dubai , Sharjah were likely to host this match
I don't think so this match end with result.......
Worst decision by @ICC https://t.co/vyfxEWwPa8
Yes it's unfair for India to get washout match. Since this is at international level, aren't weather conditions taken into consideration before scheduling the game? KP is right! https://t.co/dAwhID08tY— Arpitha (@Arpitha2212) June 21, 2021
@ICC didn’t learn from it’s 2019 world cup mistakes. And like the world cup the much awaited Final has gone down the drain.#ICCWorldTestChampionship https://t.co/Go7nf8X3sg— theAanandGautam (@theAnandGautam) June 21, 2021
Actually, I think the WTC should be a best of five spread over a year with Australia, England, South Africa, India/Pakistan/Sri Lanka, West Indies each hosting one match to test the teams under all conditions! https://t.co/rCtdbul5wL— Suchindran B.N. (@suchindranbn) June 21, 2021
Can't disagree with any of them here.