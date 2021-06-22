Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has been quite critical of the rain affected WTC match between India and NZ and has said that such 'one-off and incredibly important' game 'should NOT be played in the UK, due to its unpredictable weather. 

After the first day was completely washed out, the game had resumed on Day 2 but it was affected by bad light. Day 3 was no different either. Play was not possible till Lunch on Day 4 either due to heavy rainfall. 

Source: Times of India

Pietersen practically voiced all our frustrations with the rain and suggested Dubai as a suitable host for a one-off match like a WTC final.  

Many on the social media platform have also agreed with the English legend. 

Can't disagree with any of them here. 