Today was the opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand. The first match is being played in Kanpur.

This video from the match is going viral where a man is seen chewing 'gutkha' while talking on the phone in the stands.

Test matches in Kanpur.



Pity the guy at the other end who has to decipher what this guy is saying pic.twitter.com/AOTYTnvQYR — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 25, 2021

Twitter is saying that the video is enough to tell them where the match is being played.

Just when Kanpur guthka jokes were about to phase out. #IndvsNZ pic.twitter.com/7VIaTd72JU — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🚜🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) November 25, 2021

Tell me you are from Kanpur Without telling me you are from Kanpur. https://t.co/Xee3NQYyxh — Abbas Haider (@abbas_haiderr) November 25, 2021

heyyyyyyyyyyyy lahu muh lag gayaaaaaa!!!! 🤤 https://t.co/FBlRbUbgSV — ʇɹɹʞs (@foohrafza) November 25, 2021

The poor woman who has to kiss him later 🥲🥲🥲 https://t.co/dzXGRIDS8T — सनिल गोसावी 🚩🇮🇳 (@sanilgosavi) November 25, 2021

Thats the skill. They understand each other. Remember that friends episode when chandler meets jill goodacre in ATM vestibule? — Aditya Sharma (@aditya_a_sharma) November 25, 2021

No prizes to guess which state of India this match is taking place in 😂 https://t.co/9T5RG6sCJb — Asif Ahmed (@comedy_engineer) November 25, 2021

Just a normal day in Kanpur https://t.co/1y29TlUJ0W — Shantanu Singh (@WhyShantanu) November 25, 2021

Picture That proves Match is in #Kanpur https://t.co/Dm2aDML3ZI — 𝐃𝐑𝐱 𝐀𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐭 💉💊 (@shieldcovered) November 25, 2021

In logo k bina pta kaisi chlta ki match kanpur m hai.😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RCQu522HGu — | Walker | Pollution era 😷 (@MISHUSHRU) November 25, 2021

Shreyas Iyer calling his haters after that knock#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/eYkqLSEnmo — Abir Bhattacharya 🇮🇳 (@IamAbir82) November 25, 2021

When you bring cricket to Kanpur #INDvsNZ https://t.co/rkPPuYkTDy — Tushar Vikram (@iamtusharvikram) November 25, 2021

When you don't need to show the outfield or the stands to guess the venue! pic.twitter.com/fWiSjcWzg2 — The Friendly Neighborhood Expert (@madaddie24) November 25, 2021

"Abe Guddu, Guthka sath leke aana, idhar mehenga bech rahe." pic.twitter.com/9HyYg33S1U — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 25, 2021

Did you watch this during the match?