It was Sunday. A rainy day in the Big Apple. It was the Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the two big rivals, India and Pakistan. The stadium was overcrowded with fans in blue. They had lost faith when a miracle happened, and that miracle was the Indian bowling.

Thanks to our incredible bowling line-up, India won a difficult match against Pakistan by 6 runs. And we can go on and talk more about how the Bumrah-led bowling attack saved the day, but we’re here to talk about the Hindi commentary because, well…it sort of had the opposite effect. And the Internet DID not miss it.

Besides the happy sighs of relief, people are reacting to the Hindi commentary from yesterday’s match. Navjot Singh Sidhu, in particular, had a lot to say, and, in return, people on the Internet have a lot to say on the very many things he said.

Barring the match aside, but what the hell the @StarSportsIndia Hindi commentary is up to!!! @sherryontopp, while the match be like – "lassi paani se nhi banti", "kehne se chawal nhi Banta", "kulhadi se kapde dhoye", "throw maari London, gyi Tokyo", 😆! — Harshit Singh (@iamharshitsing) June 9, 2024

This hindi commentary is so annoying pls stop talking shut up — sillyb (@mstermanipulatr) June 9, 2024

once again i am reminded by my friends that ballebaazi is a real word in hindi cricket commentary… how 2 take this sport seriously — bombay bandar (@bandarmoment) June 9, 2024

Please bring back aakash chopra for hindi commentary😭 — sanya (@sanyaya_yaya) June 9, 2024

For people still wondering which language to watch.



*English commentary*

Bumrah is swinging the ball out, and one will nip inside to take edge



*Hindi commentary*

Bharat mein har ghar mein gas off hai, kyunki match on hai.#Indvspak pic.twitter.com/tXOCbNSpgr — Ayush Maheshwari (@ayush_5965) June 9, 2024

sidhu paaji alag hi delusional commentary kar rahe 😭😭😭 — Bhavin Bhoi (@bhavin_yaar) June 9, 2024

Hindi commentary😂 > Indian batting😭 — Ayush Singh (@imabhinashS) June 9, 2024

"Dear @DisneyPlusHS, watching cricket with Navjot Singh Sidhu's commentary feels like being in a room full of hyperactive parrots! 🦜🔊 Can we please turn down the Sidhu show a notch? Trying to focus on the game here! 😅🙏 #MuteSidhu #FocusOnCricket #CricketFansUnite" — HumorHub (@HumorHubDaily) June 9, 2024

I blame Navjot Singh Sidhu commentary if India loses today 😭😭😭 — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) June 9, 2024

The Hindi commentary for the India vs Pakistan match feels like a homegrown comedy podcast. — Dee (Taylor’s Version) (@devaanshi__) June 9, 2024

POV: Navjot singh sidhu is doing hindi commentary pic.twitter.com/0SlnKk9Ka4 — Ruin Life (@ruinlifeinsta) June 10, 2024

I read somewhere you can survive anything if you can survive Hindi commentary, and I second it.