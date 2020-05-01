Indian sports legend Chuni Goswami passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest yesterday. He was 82.

No sooner than it happened, condolences started pouring in and people began talking about his brilliance in detail - which makes sense when you take Chuni's enormous stature into account.

With a heavy heart, we bid farewell to a true all-rounder.



A legendary Indian football captain and Bengal cricketer Chuni Goswami. pic.twitter.com/K0lOKggHLN — @oaktreesport (@OaktreeSport) April 30, 2020

BCCI mourns the death of Subimal ‘Chuni’ Goswami, an all-rounder in the truest sense. He captained the Indian national football team & led to them to gold in the 1962 Asian Games. He later played first-class cricket for Bengal & guided them to the final of Ranji Trophy in 1971-72 pic.twitter.com/WgXhpoyLaB — BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2020

He was jack, and the master of all trades. He did everything.

Starting from sports that brought him most laurels: Cricket and football. He played Ranji Trophy for West Bengal and even participated in 2 finals (captained in 1), losing both to a star-studded Mumbai.

#ChuniGoswami - Easily one of India's best all-round sportsman with ball sense in his blood. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4bCTXmE22x — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 1, 2020

Yesterday we bid goodbye to another stalwart of Indian sports. Part of the Gold Medal winning football team from the 1962 Asian Games. #ChuniGoswami ji will be remembered for his immense contribution to the sport and our country! May his soul rest in peace. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jrQqg4kneZ — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) May 1, 2020

In total, Chuni played 46 first class matches, wherein he scored 1592 runs, with the help of seven 50s and 47 wickets.

So it's crazy to think that cricket was a sport he just picked up after his football career started nearing the end.

Chuni was a football star.

He started playing the sport as an 8-year-old and ended up leading the country to Asian Games gold in 1962 and Asia Cup silver in 1964. Talking about his mindset, former India cricketer Milind Rege told Sportstar, The Hindu:

Chuni da was one of those rare sportsmen who excelled in every discipline, be it football or cricket. He was tremendously fit, and being such a great footballer, the mindset was entirely different. He was full of courage, an action-oriented player.

Chinu was also known to have tried his hand in tennis and hockey at local club level.

We’ve lost one of the leading lights of Indian sport today. Not too many can boast of being top-notch in two different sports. You played your part to the fullest, rest well, Chuni sir. Strength to the family. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) April 30, 2020

Legendary Indian Footballer #ChuniGoswami, 82, passes away in Kolkata after suffering from prolonged illness. Goswami was captain of the 1962 Asian Games Gold-medal winning team and had also represented Bengal in the first-class cricket tournaments. pic.twitter.com/3hPsqTmP69 — DD News (@DDNewslive) April 30, 2020

After #PKBanerjee last month we’ve lost another member of the iconic 1962 Asian Games gold medal winning football team. Sad to learn of the passing of #ChuniGoswami ji. Om Shanti. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RfT2Fm9o4q — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) April 30, 2020

And before we finish, he also acted in Bengali movie Prothom Prem.

An all-rounder in truest sense of the word, Chuni gave it all to Indian sports and we will always be grateful. May his soul rest in peace.