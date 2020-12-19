For those who woke up a little late today, I just have to say, I KNOW. What happened, right? How?

Team India looked okay last night at 9/1, with Mayank Agarwal and (surprisingly) Jasprit Bumrah on the crease. And while one did expect the pitch to not favour the batsmen today, the entire team getting dismissed for THIRTY SIX runs is just absurd.

India make their lowest Test score of 36/9 in terminated second innings of opening match against Australia in Adelaide — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 19, 2020

This is India's lowest Test total ever, and Australia needs to score 90 runs to win the match. While we wait and see what happens, here are some reactions from people on today's collapse.

The OTP to forget this is 49204084041 .#INDvsAUSTest — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 19, 2020

Yesterday Instagram crashed and today, Team India. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 19, 2020

One hour of Test cricket which has been a nightmare for Team India! They controlled the Test match & one hour of play has completely changed the course of the Test — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 19, 2020

It is happening. It isn't a nightmare.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 19, 2020

#INDvsAUSTest

Fans

1. When India took Lead of 53 runs

2. When it's 19/6 of India pic.twitter.com/6OM3jbiOUU — 𝐀𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 (@AshishSingh154) December 19, 2020

Good to see Prithvi Shaw among the top scorers for Team India in this innings. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) December 19, 2020

Me looking for Indian batsmen today pic.twitter.com/9Jq9MyL4qH — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 19, 2020

Team India 😭😭😭

We became just T20 team?! 😣 — bunnyzbear (@itisrimathi) December 19, 2020

Thankyou Team India batsmem for not wasting our time, straight to the point batting, very funny day #AUSvIND — BABA (@baba5640) December 19, 2020

Itne run toh hamare fielder catch drop karne ke baad recollect karne mein de denge #INDvsAUS — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) December 19, 2020

WTF — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 19, 2020

Unfathomable.