For those who woke up a little late today, I just have to say, I KNOW. What happened, right? How?
Team India looked okay last night at 9/1, with Mayank Agarwal and (surprisingly) Jasprit Bumrah on the crease. And while one did expect the pitch to not favour the batsmen today, the entire team getting dismissed for THIRTY SIX runs is just absurd.
Look away, India fans #AUSvIND https://t.co/KIHgW6U2w2 pic.twitter.com/QN6IVSSW6K— Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) December 19, 2020
This is India's lowest Test total ever, and Australia needs to score 90 runs to win the match. While we wait and see what happens, here are some reactions from people on today's collapse.
The OTP to forget this is 49204084041 .#INDvsAUSTest— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 19, 2020
Yesterday Instagram crashed and today, Team India.— Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 19, 2020
One hour of Test cricket which has been a nightmare for Team India! They controlled the Test match & one hour of play has completely changed the course of the Test— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 19, 2020
It is happening. It isn't a nightmare....— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 19, 2020
#INDvsAUSTest— 𝐀𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 (@AshishSingh154) December 19, 2020
Fans
1. When India took Lead of 53 runs
2. When it's 19/6 of India pic.twitter.com/6OM3jbiOUU
This is so disappointing #INDvsAUSTest@WasimJaffer14— Akash Shah (@Unofficial_Sarc) December 19, 2020
Good to see Prithvi Shaw among the top scorers for Team India in this innings.— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) December 19, 2020
RCB team to team India : #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/aJnBXjwebg— Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) December 19, 2020
#AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/bqZZZ9w3hU— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) December 19, 2020
Me looking for Indian batsmen today pic.twitter.com/9Jq9MyL4qH— Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 19, 2020
Team India 😭😭😭— bunnyzbear (@itisrimathi) December 19, 2020
We became just T20 team?! 😣
Thankyou Team India batsmem for not wasting our time, straight to the point batting, very funny day #AUSvIND— BABA (@baba5640) December 19, 2020
Itne run toh hamare fielder catch drop karne ke baad recollect karne mein de denge #INDvsAUS— Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) December 19, 2020
WTF— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 19, 2020