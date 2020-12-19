For those who woke up a little late today, I just have to say, I KNOW. What happened, right? How? 

Team India looked okay last night at 9/1, with Mayank Agarwal and (surprisingly) Jasprit Bumrah on the crease. And while one did expect the pitch to not favour the batsmen today, the entire team getting dismissed for THIRTY SIX runs is just absurd. 

This is India's lowest Test total ever, and Australia needs to score 90 runs to win the match. While we wait and see what happens, here are some reactions from people on today's collapse. 

Unfathomable. 