In an historic win, Bangladesh has beaten India in the U-19 World Cup final to lift the title for the first time. The team won by three wickets with 23 balls to spare, despite the rain.

Incredible scenes as Bangladesh celebrate their first ever U19 World Cup title!!#U19CWC | #INDvBAN | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/OI2PXU7Eqw — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020

Congratulations Bangladesh on winning U19 World Cup 2020. one of the greatest comeback wins. India were 3/156 at one stage (177 allout) & Ban were 6/102. brave batting by injured Emon & captain Akbar. Bangladesh head coach is former Sri Lanka cricketer Naveed Nawaz. 👏 @BCBtigers — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) February 9, 2020

Congratulations to #Bangladesh u19 team for winning the World Cup. Must do lot of great things for their cricket. Well tried India #IndvsBan #WorldCup — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 9, 2020

Congratulations Bangladesh U-19 🇧🇩 on winning the #ICCU19WorldCup and also winning their first major ICC title. #U19CWCFinal #INDvBAN — Talal Ahmad (@TalalSalimi) February 9, 2020

But even though the Under-19 Indian Cricket team lost the finals, they sure won the heart of every Indian with their talent. Not only were they billed as pre-tournament favourites, but their wins throughout the tournament have been commendable.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi and Ravi Bishnoi have come out as crowd favourites, with cricket fans going crazy over their performances.

From Yashasvi Jaiswal's century that lead to India's straight entry into the Under-19 World Cup final to Kartik Tyagi's 11 wickets throughout the tournament, this team has demanded to be taken seriously.

No matter what the result is, this U19 World cup gave us players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi and Kartik Tyagi.



The future of Indian cricket is in safe hands.



Well played boyz....#U19WorldCup2020 — Ajju Tweets (@ajju_tweets) February 9, 2020

India though need not lose heart.

Ravi Bishnoi and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the finds of the tournament. Kartik Tyagi too.#U19CWCFinal — Nihit Sachdeva (@nihitsachdeva28) February 9, 2020

India got 3 young sensation from #U19CWC

Ravi Bishnoi

Kartik Tyagi

Yashwasvi Jaiswal#U19CWCFinal #INDvBAN — Kailasha (@_kailash) February 9, 2020

Now this is the last hope of U19-IND

Kartik Tyagi.....#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/Auc5VqjXWR — ᗰOᕼᗩᗰᗰᗩᗪ ᔕᗩᖇIᗰ (@i_msarim123) February 9, 2020

We're so proud of our boys in blue!