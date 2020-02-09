In an historic win, Bangladesh has beaten India in the U-19 World Cup final to lift the title for the first time. The team won by three wickets with 23 balls to spare, despite the rain. 

But even though the Under-19 Indian Cricket team lost the finals, they sure won the heart of every Indian with their talent. Not only were they billed as pre-tournament favourites, but their wins throughout the tournament have been commendable. 

under19 india
Source: Outlook India

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi and Ravi Bishnoi have come out as crowd favourites, with cricket fans going crazy over their performances. 

india under 19
Source: Cricket Addictor

From Yashasvi Jaiswal's century that lead to India's straight entry into the Under-19 World Cup final to Kartik Tyagi's 11 wickets throughout the tournament, this team has demanded to be taken seriously. 

We're so proud of our boys in blue! 