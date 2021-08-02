By all means, this past Sunday was a historic one. While PV Sindhu clinched a bronze medal in badminton, our men's hockey team qualified for the semifinal at the Olympics for the first time in 49 years.

Building upon that excitement, the women's hockey team booked its place in the semifinals today, marking the first time it has achieved this feat.

Now, the country is hoping for a medal that has remained elusive since 1980. We have all heard stories of India's unparalleled domination in field hockey at the Games and to be witnessing it again would be nothing short of a dream. 

Here are some reactions shared by people as they take in this wonderful news.

The country is so proud to be represented by these stars.