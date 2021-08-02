By all means, this past Sunday was a historic one. While PV Sindhu clinched a bronze medal in badminton, our men's hockey team qualified for the semifinal at the Olympics for the first time in 49 years.

Building upon that excitement, the women's hockey team booked its place in the semifinals today, marking the first time it has achieved this feat.

Yesterday the men’s hockey team, today the women’s hockey team…

Absolutely loving it. 👏🏻😃 🏑



Well done to the women’s team for making it to the #Olympics semi-finals for the first time ever!



The whole nation is behind you! #Hockey #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/jI18wX35by — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 2, 2021

Our Men's & Women's hockey teams have reached semi-finals. They're now two steps away from victory. Men's team is playing in semi-finals after 49 yrs. PV Sindhu is India's pride. Only few players are destined to win two medals in Olympics: Former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju pic.twitter.com/viySttSsfJ — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2021

Now, the country is hoping for a medal that has remained elusive since 1980. We have all heard stories of India's unparalleled domination in field hockey at the Games and to be witnessing it again would be nothing short of a dream.

Here are some reactions shared by people as they take in this wonderful news.

This is incredible….Indian women hockey in semifinals….what a performance….amazing 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#TokyoOlympics2020 #TeamIndia — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) August 2, 2021

It's for real.

Indian men and women's team in #Olympics semifinals.

Men: vs Belgium tomorrow

Women: vs Argentina on Wednesday#hockey #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/5xSTRwItEM — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) August 2, 2021

Gurjit Kaur will always be remembered for that penalty corner, but the real star of the match was Savita. Nine saves in all. And great defending overall — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) August 2, 2021

#Tokyo2020 #Hockey



India men lost to Australia 1-7



India women lost to the Dutch 1-5



Both in the semis now. This is belief. This is trusting in the process and all those things they talk about. Historic. — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) August 2, 2021

India beat Australia 1-0 to reach semis in the women’s hockey at Tokyo. This might be the biggest upset in history at this stage of the tournament. So proud of our ladies!! 🇮🇳🏑 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 2, 2021

#Tokyo2020 #Hockey



India are through to the semi-finals. What an upset! What a performance! Savita! Gurjit and every other Indian player... heroes all!!! pic.twitter.com/1YJoRWa13i — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) August 2, 2021

The country is so proud to be represented by these stars.