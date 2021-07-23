Indian broadcasters showing the LIVE telecast of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics are being heavily criticised for keeping the camera on Sports Minister Anurah Thakur instead of the Indian contingent at the event.

Thakur has also started trending on Twitter with people calling out the broadcasters for allowing the minister to hog the spotlight meant for sportspersons representing India at the event.

Waiting eagerly to see the Indian contingent parade at the #Olympics only to be blessed by #AnuragThakur robbing half the screen. The politics in this country disgust me.... #India pic.twitter.com/TM3uztOmGK — #Cricfan (@ThatShortArmJab) July 23, 2021

When will the Indian media stop licking boots of politicians? Was eagerly waiting to watch the Indian contingent march past in #Tokyo2020 only to be cropped by the face of MLA #AnuragThakur

This is pathetic! There should be a limit of boot-licking. @SonySportsIndia Go to hell! pic.twitter.com/DxVw25EBHP — Imon Baruah (@Imon_Baruah_) July 23, 2021

Apparently you can watch athletes from all other nations close, but not Indian contingent, because Sony had to bow down to minister #AnuragThakur #Tokyo2020 #Shameful pic.twitter.com/ctvz2LBK2p — Harsha Vardhan (@harsha442) July 23, 2021

#AnuragThakur#Olympics

Was eagerly waiting for TeamIndia contingent but #sonysportsindia switches to a split screen to focus on #AnuragThakur pic.twitter.com/HK8XUyFikv — Trishna Patra (@TrishnaPatra3) July 23, 2021

Taking the limelight of athletes who worked so hard for so many years. This guy is a real shame also the channel @SonySportsIndia #AnuragThakur shame man u don't deserve any kind of respect pic.twitter.com/IzrPiti5or — Kartik Choudhary (@KartikC37955195) July 23, 2021

Waiting for the Indian contingent. They enter and so does #AnuragThakur . Why take away the screen space from the athletes @SonySportsIndia ?

Disgusting. Everything in this country has become about these people at the centre. Really a sorry state in this country. #Olympics2021 pic.twitter.com/OBauQziVTr — Logical Dreamer (@Rohit01kalita) July 23, 2021

Did I wait for one hour just to see #AnuragThakur's face instead of #TeamIndia in #Tokyo2020 opening ceremony?@SonySportsIndia — Anshuk 🇮🇳 (@AnshukMitra) July 23, 2021

#AnuragThakur what is the need to come at television? What is this obsession of BJP ministers to take credit of Indias players , soldiers and scientists?? https://t.co/LrMkk2FM5h — Vairagya Awasthi (@judgekvawasthi) July 23, 2021

Sports Minister was part of the contigent it seems , and it happened for the entire duration, only for India#Olympics #Cheer4India https://t.co/irRc4TVWte — amritansh ahuja (@amritansh_ahuja) July 23, 2021

Actually, these tweets are all conspiracies to defame India. It's true.