India Vs Pakistan – this match is never just a match, but an emotion. There are millions of people who, with bated breath, await this match and don’t leave their spots throughout this match.

Needless to mention, each second of watching the match on our television screens increases our excitement. However, can you imagine how fast our heartbeats would be when we witness this scene live?

That’s right!

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the World Cup 2023 schedule and the most awaited match – India VS Pakistan – is scheduled at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on October 15, 2023.

Credits: ICC

The two teams last encountered during the 2019 World Cup in Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground, where Rohit Sharma was The Player Of The Match. While Team Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl, Team India won the match.

Credits: ICC

The 13th match in the tournament is expected to be the most-awaited match in the tournament due to the iconic rivalry between the two teams.

The World Cup 2023 will start on October 5 and the host India will kick-start the match on October 8, against Australia in Chennai.

Credits: The Economics Times

This, of course, sent the entire social media into a meltdown. While some shared hilarious memes, others mentioned how it’s going to make history.

Here’s how the cricket fans reacted to this news:

We are booking our tickets right away, are you?