I’m not even a cricket fan but I always sit down with my dad when there’s an India-Pak match, to be honest. There’s just too much energy and a possibility of quarrels on the field during these matches that are too good to miss.

And, we witnessed the same energy at the SAFF Championship 2023, which kick-started last evening at the Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Credits: East Bengal Club

India and Pakistan footballers broke into a brawl during the last few minutes of the first half. It started when Igor Stimac, the head coach for team India, protested against Abdullah Iqbal taking a throw-in. The coach went to the defender and hit the ball.

Credits: YouTube

Their teams surrounded them and even some of the players pushed each other. Later, Igor Stimac was given a red card and Shahzad Anwar, Pakistan’s coach, was shown a yellow card.

The officials of the match had to intervene to handle the situation and calm down the footballers. Soon, they restarted the game.

Credits: YouTube

You can watch the clip here:

Football ho ya cricket, yeh toh chalta rehta hain!