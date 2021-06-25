The BCCI has announced a 20-day break for the Indian Cricket Team after a very taxing season, which was not made easy by the pandemic. But the announcement comes just a couple of days after the team lost to New Zealand at the WTC final in Southhampton.

The team will now go on a break from 24th June till 14th July when they get back in the bubble ahead of the five-match Test series against England, starting the 4th of August.

A BCCI source told reporters that the players will be staying in the UK during the break.

See, it is simple. The boys need to switch off and relax, but we cannot ignore that COVID-19 is still not completely gone. So, the travel plans have to be made in such a way that the boys and the families that are in the UK don’t get stuck somewhere while taking the break. Imagine going to some other country and then that place gets a travel ban due to a sudden rise in cases. You don’t want your players or their families stuck. So, we are looking at places in the UK.

Fans have mostly been happy that the players are getting some time off. Mostly.

People making fun of it simply don't understand what mental health is. Are they machines to be Confined in a room and perform according to your will. https://t.co/dDJRcrQtFJ — Shashank Balnad Kukkaje😷🇮🇳 (@shashank_balnad) June 24, 2021

Kohli goin for euro 😍 https://t.co/ROOZgYKrmB — Lol (@__a______k_) June 24, 2021

Great news 🥳🥳🥳 Right now they should stay away from cricket and just enjoy, they deserve it https://t.co/miJQLNZQDD — Starlord (@puchchiiii) June 24, 2021

A lot of fans, however, were of the opinion that the team shouldn't be rewarded for a loss.

yeah holiday tour hi hain inka enjoy karne gaye hain. https://t.co/EBv9XoN516 — #BleedBlue (@SRK_Virat_India) June 25, 2021

Yhi to kam hai

Match practice kyu karni hai https://t.co/P6aNbFsroi — Geetam Dhaked (@geetam_dhaked) June 25, 2021

After England series-

"We didn't get enough time to prepare" 😁 https://t.co/5DwgKgl1wp — BIBHU (@CricFreakBK) June 24, 2021

But non will work on their technique which will be tested even more in those condition in front of Broad and Anderson #WTCFinal #ENGvIND https://t.co/hoYeqpU9MI — Sibtain Raza (@Sibtainrazajami) June 24, 2021

2007 wali team ko ICC tournament haarne ke baad criminals ki tarah police van me bach bacha ke ghar jana pada aur yahan haarne par inaam bat rahe hain 😂👌 https://t.co/cJ4YV3n7Vz — 𝐒𝐇𝐑𝐄𝐘𝐀✨ (@jaanekyabaathai) June 25, 2021

Well, the team certainly needs a break. Our memories are short-lived, so we might forget that this team won a Test series in Australia just a few months ago, then had to play in the IPL and then this, without much of a break. So they bloody deserve this.