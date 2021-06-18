Don't know what it is about England that attracts ICC so much but one has to assume it is something strong.

Because we were not even over the nightmare of the ODI World Cup, and ICC organised the final of the World Test Championship in Southampton, knowing fully well that it will rain most probably. It's June, for God's sake.

Update from Southampton 🌧️



The toss has been delayed and there will be no play in the opening session. #WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/9IAnIc56jQ — ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2021

Anyway, a little play did happen on day 1, but it wasn't enough to quench our thirst for some high-quality cricket. Here are people complaining about it on Twitter.

The world map that ICC refers to, before selecting a venue for an important event pic.twitter.com/2JIoIxWSPe — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 18, 2021

All of us are eagerly waiting for #wtc2021 to kick off today.



Meanwhile rain in Southampton to everyone: pic.twitter.com/6kg7bIll5K — Being Singh (@definitely_7not) June 17, 2021

🔺 Rain in Southampton 🔺



Every ICT fan to God right now: pic.twitter.com/dLgjfWjtYL — Nishita Sarma 💫 (@MyLoveVirat18) June 18, 2021

#WTCFinal2021 #INDvsNZ #WorldTestChampionship



Rain at Southampton Delays Toss Between India vs New Zealand WTC Final on Day 1



Cricket Fans:- pic.twitter.com/HMeTwCyqwc — Be_The_Change (@ReetSooraj) June 18, 2021

#WTCFinal2021 #INDvNZ



Fans in front of the TV waiting for the rain to stop in Southampton: pic.twitter.com/yyJYiUeO3r — Rajneesh Chaudhary (@Rajneesh1609) June 18, 2021

Me waiting for stopping the rain in Southampton #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/A9PfO8PUpi — Tarun Jain (@Tarunjain777) June 18, 2021

When a swing bowler sees the ☁️ in the forecast for Southampton 😊#WTCFinal #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/6aU1N7dgGq — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 18, 2021

#WTC2021

Spectators waiting for match to start at Southampton be like: pic.twitter.com/W4kk7eYmWQ — MsParacetamol (@PreetiS_1530) June 18, 2021

I can't stand to hear "rain is the winner" again.