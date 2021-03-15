Ishan Kishan, who made a scintillating half-century on his debut for India, has a story from today.

Playing against England in the second T20I, Ishan made a crucial 56, which was enough to take the team over the line.

However, if you see the clip of him completing the half-century, you'll notice that he was hesitant to celebrate for a moment.

Ishan Kishan half century in style... https://t.co/LThrErHqud pic.twitter.com/5o9plOuqtZ — Alok Ranjan (@itsalokranjan) March 14, 2021

And then, with a few words of encouragement from captain Virat Kohli, he went ahead and raised his bat to the crowd.

Speaking to Yuzvendra Chahal about the same, he shared how Virat motivated him to cebrate nicely.

I wasn’t nervous to be honest. To be honest, I did not realise that I had reached my fifty. Then Virat Bhai said ‘top innings’ then I understood that I’d completed my half-century. Usually, I’m not inclined towards raising my bat after a fifty.. but then suddenly I hear Virat Bhai say "oye chaaro taraf ghum ke bat dikha".

📺 Debut for India & debut on Chahal TV right away 😎



DO NOT MISS: @yuzi_chahal chats up with @ishankishan51 after his superb batting performance in the 2nd T20I against England. 👍👍 - By @RajalArora #TeamIndia #INDvENG @Paytm



Full interview 🎥 👉https://t.co/X68QuvB55Y pic.twitter.com/iCKzbTewU1 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 15, 2021

Now the internet is all praise for Virat for this sweet gesture.

"Oye chaaro taraf bat dikha" #ViratKohli to #IshanKishan on his debut fifty... This man never failed to steal our heart... We love you kohli.. https://t.co/hmHeSdFppb — Sonikatweet (@soniactive) March 15, 2021

Yasss listen to Virat when it comes to celebration 🔥 https://t.co/WBPhRRO0Bd — Sejal 🏏 (@sejal_mokal) March 15, 2021

That's our captain.