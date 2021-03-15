Ishan Kishan, who made a scintillating half-century on his debut for India, has a story from today. 

Playing against England in the second T20I, Ishan made a crucial 56, which was enough to take the team over the line.

However, if you see the clip of him completing the half-century, you'll notice that he was hesitant to celebrate for a moment. 

And then, with a few words of encouragement from captain Virat Kohli, he went ahead and raised his bat to the crowd.  

Speaking to Yuzvendra Chahal about the same, he shared how Virat motivated him to cebrate nicely. 

I wasn’t nervous to be honest. To be honest, I did not realise that I had reached my fifty. Then Virat Bhai said ‘top innings’ then I understood that I’d completed my half-century.  Usually, I’m not inclined towards raising my bat after a fifty.. but then suddenly I hear Virat Bhai say "oye chaaro taraf ghum ke bat dikha".
Now the internet is all praise for Virat for this sweet gesture. 

That's our captain. 