India has defeated New Zealand in the 3rd T20I to gain a 3-0 lead in the 5-match series. India winning matches is nothing new but how this came about is a different story altogether.

After Mohammed Shami bowled a fantastic last over, despite being hit for a six, to tie the game for India, NZ batted first in the super over and gave India a target of 18 to chase.

India, on the other hand, needed 10 off the last 2 balls to win the game, which is where Rohit Sharma came him and tonked Tim Southee for two consecutive sixes and won the game.

Needless to say, Twitter's celebrating in typical fashion and hell, this time, it deserves to.

The hitman show . What a game

Rohit Sharma u beauty 😍😍😍#superover #RohitSharma — Vinay (@nallai_allai) January 29, 2020

Just WOW. That is reasone people called as #Hitman #RohitSharma smashes 2 6s in the end and wins it for us in STYLEEEE 😎👌👏#Superover #INDVSNZ#India wins the series 3-0; 2 more to play — Ilankumaran🇮🇳 (@Ilan_offl) January 29, 2020

Least NZ can do is to pass a bill in the parliament banning Super Overs on its shores ! #NZvIND #INDvNZ — Abhijith S (@Abhi_mania) January 29, 2020

This is India’s 1st T20I Series Win in New Zealand. #INDvNZ — Jai Elhance (@JElhance) January 29, 2020

Fifth defeat via a Super over for New Zealand in seven attempts in T20Is!#NZvInd #IndvNZ #INDvsNZ — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 29, 2020

All hail the Hitman! Also, at this point, you are morally obligated to feel bad for the Kiwis.