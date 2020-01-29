India has defeated New Zealand in the 3rd T20I to gain a 3-0 lead in the 5-match series. India winning matches is nothing new but how this came about is a different story altogether. 

Virat Kohli
Source: Hindustan Times

After Mohammed Shami bowled a fantastic last over, despite being hit for a six, to tie the game for India, NZ batted first in the super over and gave India a target of 18 to chase. 

India, on the other hand, needed 10 off the last 2 balls to win the game, which is where Rohit Sharma came him and tonked Tim Southee for two consecutive sixes and won the game. 

Rohit Sharma
Source: Twitter

Needless to say, Twitter's celebrating in typical fashion and hell, this time, it deserves to. 

All hail the Hitman! Also, at this point, you are morally obligated to feel bad for the Kiwis.