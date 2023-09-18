As India lifted the Asia Cup after five whole years in the final yesterday, viewers could hardly comprehend what happened. It was quite the match – the Indian team served and how. On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj left the nation in awe as he swept through the Sri Lankan batters by taking 6 wickets in 7 overs.

This victory was particularly special because India secured their eighth Asia Cup title with their most dominant ODI victory in terms of balls remaining, totaling 263 balls. Our nation has always had an attachment with cricket that exists beyond the fields. This almost feeds our excitement, and hence the event-like treatment for the sport. So, India’s victory at the Asia Cup Final 2023 added more emotion to yesterday’s game.

Understandably, viewers and fans had a lot to say and express.

2001 – India ended Australia's 16 match winning streak in Test cricket.



2023 – India ended Sri Lanka's 13 match winning streak in ODI cricket. pic.twitter.com/DbUcurFSbp — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 12, 2023

Player of the Tournament & Player of the Match posing with the trophy, these two are currently sensations for team India, hope things continue in the WC23 too.#AsianCup2023 #AsiaCupFinal #AsiaCupFinals #AsiaCup2023final #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/zIn1iHnKDD — Kartik Wamdev (@kartikwamdev) September 18, 2023

Asia Cup 2023 Champions : India 🇮🇳

Well Done Everyone. Asia me tho tri-ranga lehera diya ab World mey Tri-ranga lehera na hey….. 🧡🤍💚@BCCI , @imVkohli , @ImRo45 amd others ……. ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/coBja3iUC6 — Abir Marick (@marick8334) September 18, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Ishan Kishan thanked Rohit Sharma for giving his the opportunity to bat in the Asia Cup final. My boys. pic.twitter.com/DObbVqbjan — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) September 17, 2023

Siraj on Fire 🔥 Asia cup final 2023 pic.twitter.com/BfrNZmsaVw — Pushpraj Singh (@raazdolly403) September 17, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Winning Moment Asia Cup final match pic.twitter.com/RsbIvegT31 — Akash Kumar Gautam (@AkashKu50666418) September 17, 2023

This, for me, was the THE moment of the Asia Cup final. Sri Lanka down at 8/4. Dhananjaya de Silva nudges the ball to the vacant mid-on. The fast bowler himself chases the ball all the way to the ropes in his attempt to prevent a boundary, although without success. Unwavering… pic.twitter.com/YKoWAwY980 — Sreejith Panickar (@PanickarS) September 17, 2023

The happiness.



Waiting for November 19th for bigger happiness. pic.twitter.com/s0twHAHhFe — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 17, 2023

India have ticked a lot of boxes over the last couple of weeks. Just one or two little screws to be tightened. If India weren't playing the three games against Australia, they would still have been ready for the World Cup. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 17, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Clinical win for Team India. Siraj was exceptional and many boxes ticked for us. Congratulations @BCCI on winning the Asia Cup #IndvsSL pic.twitter.com/tTABjPNh61 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 17, 2023

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj doing Ronaldo’s iconic Siuu celebration after an epic performance in Asia cup final.



When you learn from the best, you’re destined for greatness🎖️ pic.twitter.com/oLzOyNw5oX — MH (@MuhmdHishamx) September 17, 2023

In the Final of combined ICC events & Asia Cup for India in history:



•Most runs – Virat Kohli.



•Most wickets – Mohammad Siraj.



The Domination of King Kohli & Miyan Magic – The Incredible Duo! pic.twitter.com/pacasv44ZX — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 18, 2023

Just a wonderful team, doing wonderful things.