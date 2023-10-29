Today’s ICC World Cup match of India vs England was something. Fans sat with bated breath throughout the time, because there was almost no knowing, when it came to the outcome. Rohit Sharma produced a special effort on a challenging pitch, which was commendable effort.

However, today, it was clearly the bowling unit that led India to its victory – including Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and the rest of the team. While England began the chase well, Jasprit Bumrah changed that by taking important wickets of Dawid Malan and Joe Root on consecutive deliveries in his third over.

India has undoubtedly been showing the best of form this season, but every match brings new intensity each time. This match was particularly tense during India’s batting – but a lot changed, and the bowlers made this victory especially beautiful.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami both claimed two wickets each. Later, Kuldeep Yadav crucially dismissed Jos Butler, and in the 24th over, Shami made a comeback to dismiss Moeen Ali. Finally, India won by exactly 100 runs with the help of Jasprit Bumrah.

Now, people are in awe of the bowlers and the team – rightly so.

A beautiful win, indeed.