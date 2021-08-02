We are obsessed with Bollywood. If we encounter an event that has even a slight resemblance with any of our iconic film scenes, we can't help but connect.

Similarly, following the Indian women's hockey team's spectacular quarter-final win over Australia at the Tokyo Olympics, fans stared comparing coach Sjoerd Marijne to 'Kabir Khan', the protagonist from Bollywood film ‘Chak De India’ played by Shahrukh Khan.

India defeated Australia 1-0, and Marijne shared a picture of the entire hockey team on Twitter after the match.

Sorry family , I coming again later 😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/h4uUTqx11F — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 2, 2021

In a flash, #ChakDeIndia started trending on Twitter.

#ChakDeIndia



Two People who transformed Indian Women's Hockey Team😍



Kabir Khan Sjoerd Marijne

(Reel Life) (Real Life) pic.twitter.com/wsHq173ycs — Siddharth Setia (@ethicalsid) August 2, 2021

This is not reel. Real #ChakDeIndia from our girls. Even @iamsrk ala Kabir Khan wouldn’t have expected better. The most stunning effort this @Olympics #Tokyo2020 — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 2, 2021

Bollywood usually makes movies after the event - this time round, the movie was made 14 years back. 😀 #ChakDeIndia — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) August 2, 2021

reel life #KabirKhan and real life #KabirKhan



ONE SET THE EXAMPLE, THE OTHER TOOK IT TO REAL LIFE

FROM FICTION 🧡🤍💚 pic.twitter.com/Az3fhWNkbB — ᴀsʜʀᴀғᴜʟ ᴍᴀᴢᴜᴍᴅᴇʀ 🍥 (@iamsrkjunior_) August 2, 2021

The man himself took it to Twitter.

Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan. https://t.co/QcnqbtLVGX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2021

Brb, playing Teeja Tera on loop today!