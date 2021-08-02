We are obsessed with Bollywood. If we encounter an event that has even a slight resemblance with any of our iconic film scenes, we can't help but connect. 

Similarly, following the Indian women's hockey team's spectacular quarter-final win over Australia at the Tokyo Olympics, fans stared comparing coach Sjoerd Marijne to 'Kabir Khan', the protagonist from Bollywood film ‘Chak De India’ played by Shahrukh Khan.

India defeated Australia 1-0, and Marijne shared a picture of the entire hockey team on Twitter after the match.

In a flash, #ChakDeIndia started trending on Twitter.

The man himself took it to Twitter.

Brb, playing Teeja Tera on loop today!