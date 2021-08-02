We are obsessed with Bollywood. If we encounter an event that has even a slight resemblance with any of our iconic film scenes, we can't help but connect.
Similarly, following the Indian women's hockey team's spectacular quarter-final win over Australia at the Tokyo Olympics, fans stared comparing coach Sjoerd Marijne to 'Kabir Khan', the protagonist from Bollywood film ‘Chak De India’ played by Shahrukh Khan.
India defeated Australia 1-0, and Marijne shared a picture of the entire hockey team on Twitter after the match.
Sorry family , I coming again later 😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/h4uUTqx11F— Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 2, 2021
In a flash, #ChakDeIndia started trending on Twitter.
#ChakDeIndia— Siddharth Setia (@ethicalsid) August 2, 2021
Two People who transformed Indian Women's Hockey Team😍
Kabir Khan Sjoerd Marijne
(Reel Life) (Real Life) pic.twitter.com/wsHq173ycs
"I think this is the Chak De India in reality"— Tushar Sharma (@TuShahRukh) August 2, 2021
Sjoerd Marijne was ecstatic after India's historic win and rightly so!#Tokyo2020 #Olympics #Hockey #ChakDeIndia #SjoerdMarijne #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Ys6CRE1Unu
This is not reel. Real #ChakDeIndia from our girls. Even @iamsrk ala Kabir Khan wouldn’t have expected better. The most stunning effort this @Olympics #Tokyo2020— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 2, 2021
Bollywood usually makes movies after the event - this time round, the movie was made 14 years back. 😀 #ChakDeIndia— Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) August 2, 2021
Ayila! The real #KabirKhan is a phirang? 😯😊 https://t.co/X1EQczj96Q— PRIYANKA NAIK (@Drpriyankanaik) August 2, 2021
reel life #KabirKhan and real life #KabirKhan— ᴀsʜʀᴀғᴜʟ ᴍᴀᴢᴜᴍᴅᴇʀ 🍥 (@iamsrkjunior_) August 2, 2021
ONE SET THE EXAMPLE, THE OTHER TOOK IT TO REAL LIFE
FROM FICTION 🧡🤍💚 pic.twitter.com/Az3fhWNkbB
The man himself took it to Twitter.
Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan. https://t.co/QcnqbtLVGX— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2021
Brb, playing Teeja Tera on loop today!