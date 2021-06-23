I feel really bad for laughing at one of our own, but this is too funny.

On day 6 of the World Test Championship final, an Indian fan was literally flexing at the camera, seemingly elated about what was happening on the field.

And he just won't stop, which is okay, cricket is all about passion. Except, he showed off for so long, that India suffered a wicket loss.

That came as a shock to the fan whose excitement dropped visibly.

In some ways, this is close to someone walking in on your selfie session. Anyway, here is how the internet reacted to the whole thing.

Ah man i am just awaiting for memes https://t.co/d5jAtH2m6C — - (@verrydudebro) June 23, 2021

Life just gets you man. https://t.co/VMGT5Nn7TC — Antoine (@Galbamuna) June 23, 2021

life comes at you fast https://t.co/5wfWh7jt4R — Khaver خاور (@thekarachikid) June 23, 2021

Events before a disaster

😂😂😂 https://t.co/w3pmIG01Iw — Ahnaff (@Ah_naaf) June 23, 2021

It's all right man, happens to the best of us.