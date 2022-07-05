The 5th Test between India and England is underway in Edgbaston and in some disturbing news dropping in, many Indian fans have alleged that they were subjected to and witnessed racism in the stands.

The fans claimed that the English supporters took the 'banter' too far and call them racist names and all this while the security personnel did little to nothing to help. 

Soon, the news reached the England and Wales Cricket Board, which has promised an inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, Stuart Cain, Chief Executive at Edgbaston also released a statement saying:

I’m gutted by these reports as we’re working hard to make Edgbaston a safe, welcoming environment for all. Nobody should be subject to any form of abuse at Edgbaston. So, once we’ve got all the facts, we will make sure this issue is addressed swiftly.

This is not the first time that English cricket has been rocked by allegations of racism by fans or players. Here are some reactions on the matter. 

For now, the authorities will investigate the matter but it is truly unfortunate that anyone would have to face racism. Definitely a long road ahead for England cricket board. 