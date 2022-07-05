The 5th Test between India and England is underway in Edgbaston and in some disturbing news dropping in, many Indian fans have alleged that they were subjected to and witnessed racism in the stands.

So much for battling racism in cricket!! @Edgbaston was horrific today. So many complaints made to stewards however said person was not removed. So disappointed in what we had to face most of the day. @ICC @ECB_cricket @BCCI — Reena 🇮🇳 ❤️ 🇮🇳 (@RinksB) July 4, 2022

I was at Edgbaston today, in the Hollies stand and I am disgusted and appalled to hear about racism taking place just a few blocks away from where I was sat. It’s not good enough people. Be better. Life bans for those involved. Cricket is a game for everyone — TheCricketMen (@thecricketmen) July 4, 2022

Racist behaviour at @Edgbaston towards Indian fans in block 22 Eric Hollies. People calling us Curry C**ts and paki bas****s. We reported it to the stewards and showed them the culprits at least 10 times but no response and all we were told is to sit in our seats. @ECB_cricket pic.twitter.com/GJPFqbjIbz — Lacabamayang!!!!!!! (@AnilSehmi) July 4, 2022

The most disgusting racist behaviour and language I have ever seen and experienced today @Edgbaston. Never in my life did I expect this could happen. Racism is rife in 2022. @ECB_cricket #NoRoomforRacism #ENGvIND #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/9ZvkA3fSCa — Dhruv Patel (@Dh2uv) July 4, 2022

The fans claimed that the English supporters took the 'banter' too far and call them racist names and all this while the security personnel did little to nothing to help.

Soon, the news reached the England and Wales Cricket Board, which has promised an inquiry into the matter.

We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today's Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) July 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Stuart Cain, Chief Executive at Edgbaston also released a statement saying:

I’m gutted by these reports as we’re working hard to make Edgbaston a safe, welcoming environment for all. Nobody should be subject to any form of abuse at Edgbaston. So, once we’ve got all the facts, we will make sure this issue is addressed swiftly.

This is not the first time that English cricket has been rocked by allegations of racism by fans or players. Here are some reactions on the matter.

Not entirely surprised at the allegations of racism in the crowd at Edgbaston. It's been happening for too long with Indian/Pakistani fans complaints being ignored by stewards and officials. It's about time action was taken #Cricket #ENGvIND — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) July 4, 2022

Strong words from Edgbaston and the ECB about the racism in the stands at the Test today. Hoping for strong action to go along with it. For what it's worth, I've spent a lot of time there this year and there seems to be a genuine desire to make it a welcoming place for all fans. — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) July 4, 2022

It seems that @Edgbaston staff allowed people to get away with open racism at the test. I wish I could have some faith that @ECB_cricket might do something about it. Absolute disgrace. https://t.co/M2xTbgjio1 — H (@aitchyrobinson) July 4, 2022

Racism is commonly disguised as ‘banter’. It’s disgusting. And being drunk is absolutely no excuse for being racist. The fact that the stewards did nothing speaks volumes. — Mrs P (@DeenaParmar) July 4, 2022

I'm all for some good banter between fans but today was some of the worst abuse my friend ever experienced at a match. Some disgusting racism ("you smelly Pakis" for example). The stewards actually told the India fans to sit down whilst allowing the abuse to go ahead. @Edgbaston — mister t-man (@techsaturation) July 4, 2022

For now, the authorities will investigate the matter but it is truly unfortunate that anyone would have to face racism. Definitely a long road ahead for England cricket board.