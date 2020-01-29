I have always thought my luck is bad, like it rains every time I wear white sneakers. That bad.



But giving me tough competition is the New Zealand cricket team that isn't quite getting the hang of super overs. Quite. At all.

New Zealand's jinx with Super Overs continues.#IndvsNZ — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) January 29, 2020

Looks like #NewZealand cricket team just can’t get over their jinx of losing in a super over. Valiant effort from #KaneWilliamson but #TeamIndia wins the series by going 3-0 up #NZvIND — Akshay (@akshayp23) January 29, 2020

New Zealand and Super over

RRB Exam and Me



Unluckiest Combo 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Satiz MSDian (@SatizMSDian) January 29, 2020

I mean, these boys are the sweetest, so you kinda feel bad for them - but only so much when your team is their opponent.

What happened in the third T20I was a reminder of the World Cup final where the Kiwis lost to England due to a lower boundary count, after the match and the super over both ended in a tie.

What a game. What a thriller. Yet another super over loss for New Zealand and India seal the series

3-0 so far

Kiwis did well to make a come back in the series but Indian bowlers actually came up with a brilliant effort to take it to a super over and Rohit boy 💙🙌#NZvIND — Shrutika Gaekwad (@Shrutika_05_) January 29, 2020

New Zealand suffer Super Over agony again! @ImRo45 hits the last 2 balls for 6 to give India victory in the 3rd T20 and they clinch the series. @BLACKCAPS lose 3 Super Overs in 7 months. https://t.co/gI88Ve55M8#bbccricket #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/xdp9iJ6qNf — Test Match Special (@bbctms) January 29, 2020

Thankfully, things stopped at the super over this time around (thanks to Rohit Sharma scoring 10 runs in 2 balls), but that isn't to say that the match wasn't straight up crazy.

10 needed of 2 balls. Back to back Sixes in the #superover to win the match and the series against New Zealand. Take a bow for Hitman Rohit Sharma. Congrats Team India 🔥🙌👏🇮🇳 #INDvNZ #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/EfbOv0sk4h — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) January 29, 2020

New Zealand have played 7 Super Overs in international cricket. To understand how ridiculous it is: India are playing their first ever Super Over today. #NZvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 29, 2020

Needing 3 runs in 5 balls, after a 6 on the first ball of the last over, New Zealand had the match. They just had it. But thanks to amazing death-over bowling by Shami, victory was denied.

In the regular match New Zealand needed two from four with Williamson on 95 not out and on strike and then in the Super Over they needed to defend ten off two. Somehow - somehow, they still managed to lose. #NZvIND — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) January 29, 2020

A big night for these two at Seddon Park. Shami defending in the final regulation over before Sharma hit the winning Super Over runs. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/0WWuH2LwLp — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 29, 2020

He took two crucial wickets, one being on the last ball.

Later in the super-over, they were not necessarily bad, but honestly, I trusted their jinx more than our luck and I wasn't wrong.

A new fanbase created for #Shami than bumrah in recent years he change the trend of last over Yorker to back off length..... pic.twitter.com/vsISYEfAt7 — Ajeeth Red (@ajeethastro) January 29, 2020

What a match!! India becomes the first team to beat Kiwis in three consecutive games in a bilateral T20I series on their home soil !

Rohit Sharma & Shami game winners!🔥 #NZvIND #INDvsNZ #RohitSharma #hitman #Shami pic.twitter.com/47TCKzykca — Bharathi M Kumar (@BharathiKumar4) January 29, 2020

In the end, India won the match and that is what matters. You have our hearts, Kiwis, though, and we hope that this jinx breaks soon (not against us).