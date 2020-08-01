On June 30, Nike released an ad titled You Can't Stop Us, which you need to watch if you haven't already. 

No seriously, here it is. Drop everything you are doing and just watch it.

Okay, now we are on the same page, feeling the same sentiments. Whether or not you are into sports, the ad successfully generates the feeling of pride and that's the brilliance of it.

Now, while we appreciate that, let us also take a moment to look at our women's cricket team being featured alongside the world's best. 

The ad, made of montages which are a result of scanning through 4000 videos, shows the Indian women cricket team on the pitch, presumably right before fielding. 

And even though it ends very quickly, just like all the other clips in the video, the point is representation. 

Something which is being highly appreciated by the proud Indians. 

Our women, right up there with the best in the world. As they should be.