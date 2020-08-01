On June 30, Nike released an ad titled You Can't Stop Us, which you need to watch if you haven't already.

No seriously, here it is. Drop everything you are doing and just watch it.

Nothing can stop what we can do together. You can’t stop sport. Because #YouCantStopUs.



Join Us | https://t.co/fQUWzDVH3q pic.twitter.com/YAig7FIL6G — Nike (@Nike) July 30, 2020

Okay, now we are on the same page, feeling the same sentiments. Whether or not you are into sports, the ad successfully generates the feeling of pride and that's the brilliance of it.

Now, while we appreciate that, let us also take a moment to look at our women's cricket team being featured alongside the world's best.

The ad, made of montages which are a result of scanning through 4000 videos, shows the Indian women cricket team on the pitch, presumably right before fielding.

Interestingly the Nike Ad chooses to feature the Indian Women's Cricket team. Nice :) pic.twitter.com/lGAm1FbBSE — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 31, 2020

And even though it ends very quickly, just like all the other clips in the video, the point is representation.

Something which is being highly appreciated by the proud Indians.

Superb ads, it covers Indian women cricket teams too. Nike. — Chis (@ChiragChirag71) August 1, 2020

Yea. My eyes lit up to see Indian team and Blue Jersey. Awesomely put together Ad Nike! — siprasad (@siprasad) July 31, 2020

You can't stop us.



The Nike ad that everyone is talking about. Catch the Indian women's cricket team in there !! https://t.co/kpTrylvxYj — Arvind Jha (@jalajboy) July 31, 2020

This is what a marketing masterpiece looks like. Amazing at all levels especially the concept and editing.



As Steve Jobs once said 'Nike doesn't market their products through their ads, they honor the athletes and their spirit'.



PS:Happy to see Indian women cricket team. https://t.co/3tqUNgQAcz — Sameer (USE MASKS) Deshmukh (@docsamdeshmukh) August 1, 2020

Well done Nike. I got goosebumps after watching this ad which is a statement in itself. Really, a need of the hour. Many congratulations to your editor who has created this piece of statement. Also, thanks for featuring Indian women cricket team. — aliya abbas (@aliyaabbas) July 31, 2020

The all new nike ad which features the Indian women's cricket team also with greats like Serena, Nadal, Tiger Woods, Ronaldo, LeBron James etc is a great boost to their image https://t.co/9ZKltZNjhd — sanjay (@sansub12) July 31, 2020

Brilliant messaging and stunning editing. @Nike's new ad truly captured the unifying power of sports.. 36 pairs of athletes, 4000 pieces of footage researched & 24 sports..



Of course, my favourite part of the clip is the montage of the Indian women's cricket team ❤ https://t.co/IFWkcJJxNI — CP Gurnani (@C_P_Gurnani) August 1, 2020

Our women, right up there with the best in the world. As they should be.