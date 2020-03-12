At no point did I doubt Indians' love for cricket, especially as a fan myself. But what I am seeing on Twitter right now is so absurd, it's hilarious.
So, there are talks that the Indian Premier League might get cancelled this year, due to the spread of coronavirus - and Indians are very angry about that. To the point that some are even questioning the point of their existence. You can see it for yourself.
If ipl is cancelled everyone should get corona virus. It’s not worth living then. https://t.co/ufOMTZUk5T— Pradhyoth (@Pradhyoth1) March 10, 2020
News: IPL can be cancel due to Corona Virus...— Vicky 🔥 (@iamonlySG) March 9, 2020
Fans: pic.twitter.com/YB9b4NmAwi
I've never blamed the one who started corona but if IPL gets cancelled, I will..— Raghu!! (@raghuoffl) March 10, 2020
Can change ipl dates due to that bloody corona??? 🤔🤔😭😭— Rahul Rukh(Rahrukh)😇 (@iamrahulove) March 9, 2020
*IPL can be cancel due to Corona virus*— Sonu🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Badluck48486084) March 9, 2020
Cricket fans : pic.twitter.com/xfnGfyuqFb
Hopefully in India IPL will take care of Corona#Coronvirus #IPL2020— iammadhu (@madhubalan01) March 5, 2020
Hope Corona Wont Effect IPL😭— Nandhu Ssp (@MainPage19) March 6, 2020
Dhoni still carries the aura. Hope IPL doesn't get clouded by Corona— Suman Sinha (@SumanSinha3) March 4, 2020
Don't care if Olympics is postponed but this Corona virus dare not affect IPL.— Saral (@SaralBaheti) March 3, 2020
Saal mein Ek hi bar 3 magical words (ipl is coming) sunko ko mile the ab woh bhi corona ne chin liiii!!!— Kohliza✌❤ (@imVKohliza) March 12, 2020
Ab kya IPL cancell??? 😢🙃
Scientist said it's almost impossible for Corona to affect Indians still media knows more. Sab log IPL ke peechein pare hai.— Kaushik 🏏 (@CricHeadK) March 12, 2020