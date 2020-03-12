At no point did I doubt Indians' love for cricket, especially as a fan myself. But what I am seeing on Twitter right now is so absurd, it's hilarious.

So, there are talks that the Indian Premier League might get cancelled this year, due to the spread of coronavirus - and Indians are very angry about that. To the point that some are even questioning the point of their existence. You can see it for yourself.

If ipl is cancelled everyone should get corona virus. It’s not worth living then. https://t.co/ufOMTZUk5T — Pradhyoth (@Pradhyoth1) March 10, 2020

IPL may cancel due to corona virus



Me⬇️ pic.twitter.com/L38I8aOnAC — चाचा नहीं हैं विध्याक हमारे (@Ji_Ess_Vikal) March 9, 2020

News: IPL can be cancel due to Corona Virus...



Fans: pic.twitter.com/YB9b4NmAwi — Vicky 🔥 (@iamonlySG) March 9, 2020

Cricket in 2020 irrelevant if no IPL — arfan (@Im__Arfan) March 9, 2020

I've never blamed the one who started corona but if IPL gets cancelled, I will.. — Raghu!! (@raghuoffl) March 10, 2020

Can change ipl dates due to that bloody corona??? 🤔🤔😭😭 — Rahul Rukh(Rahrukh)😇 (@iamrahulove) March 9, 2020

*IPL can be cancel due to Corona virus*

Cricket fans : pic.twitter.com/xfnGfyuqFb — Sonu🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Badluck48486084) March 9, 2020

Hopefully in India IPL will take care of Corona#Coronvirus #IPL2020 — iammadhu (@madhubalan01) March 5, 2020

Wanted to spend my birthday watching first match of IPL 2020 live at Wankhede. Corona..😠😡 — J (@batataa_vada) March 9, 2020

Hope Corona Wont Effect IPL😭 — Nandhu Ssp (@MainPage19) March 6, 2020

Corona virus should be cancelled because of Ipl. — Prajay Naik (@prajay_naik) March 4, 2020

Oh my God, please don't make Corona effect in IPL and Cricket Stadiums😞 — VIRATKOHLIFORLIFE (@RCBVK_18) March 4, 2020

Dhoni still carries the aura. Hope IPL doesn't get clouded by Corona — Suman Sinha (@SumanSinha3) March 4, 2020

Don't care if Olympics is postponed but this Corona virus dare not affect IPL. — Saral (@SaralBaheti) March 3, 2020

Saal mein Ek hi bar 3 magical words (ipl is coming) sunko ko mile the ab woh bhi corona ne chin liiii!!!



Ab kya IPL cancell??? 😢🙃 — Kohliza✌❤ (@imVKohliza) March 12, 2020

Scientist said it's almost impossible for Corona to affect Indians still media knows more. Sab log IPL ke peechein pare hai. — Kaushik 🏏 (@CricHeadK) March 12, 2020

P.R.I.O.R.I.T.I.E.S