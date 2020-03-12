At no point did I doubt Indians' love for cricket, especially as a fan myself. But what I am seeing on Twitter right now is so absurd, it's hilarious.

So, there are talks that the Indian Premier League might get cancelled this year, due to the spread of coronavirus - and Indians are very angry about that. To the point that some are even questioning the point of their existence. You can see it for yourself.

P.R.I.O.R.I.T.I.E.S