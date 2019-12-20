Remember this elderly couple from West Bengal, who had been to every Football World Cup since 1982?
Pannalal Chatterjee and his wife Chaitali were such huge fans of the Brazilian football team that even the great Pele had recognised the couple during the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the USA.
Well, after travelling all over the world with his wife Chaitali for 10 editions of the FIFA World Cup, Pannalal Chatterjee has passed away at the age of 86.
Football fans all over the country have been mourning the loss of one of their own.
#IndianFootball ⚽ will miss Pannalal Chatterjee, one of the most ardent football fans across 🇮🇳. Rest in peace 🙏.#HeroILeague 🏆 #LeagueForAll 🤝 pic.twitter.com/JFzru4mjMW— Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) December 17, 2019
The Greatest Football Fan of India Pannalal Chatterjee who has witnessed 10 World Cups Passes away - RIP pic.twitter.com/Pknmf8C6h5— Gautam Roy (@gautamfootball) December 17, 2019
Indian Football will miss you. Rest in peace Mr. Pannalal Chatterjee. pic.twitter.com/nwByj6PErL— Mariners' Army (@ArmyMariners) December 17, 2019
A veteran of 10 World Cups, Pannalal Chatterjee's love for the game was unparalleled in India. Fans are the most important part of football culture and no one understood that better than Pannalal. Rest in peace! #SuperFans #FootballCulture— World1 Sports (@World1Sports) December 18, 2019
Image Courtesy: I-League pic.twitter.com/KW16z1IEF5
RIP sir, you will be missed!