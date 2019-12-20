Remember this elderly couple from West Bengal, who had been to every Football World Cup since 1982?

Pannalal Chaterjee.
Source: Hindustan Times

Pannalal Chatterjee and his wife Chaitali were such huge fans of the Brazilian football team that even the great Pele had recognised the couple during the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the USA. 

Pannalal Chaitali and Pele
Source: Telegraph India

Well, after travelling all over the world with his wife Chaitali for 10 editions of the FIFA World Cup, Pannalal Chatterjee has passed away at the age of 86.

Football fans all over the country have been mourning the loss of one of their own. 

According to News18, he had been sick for a while. His wife told reporters that on the 16th of December, he caught a fever and was unable to move anymore.  

Pannalal Chatterjee
Source: Twitter

RIP sir, you will be missed!