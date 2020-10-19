The IPL this year was going to be special, given the pandemic and the long absence of cricket. However, no one had thought that it would turn out to be THIS exciting.

I'd get into the details of it, but right now it feels odd to talk about anything except the 3 super overs from last night. 

For those who slept too early, well, guess what, the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab ended in a draw and so did the super over. So another super-over had to be played and ultimately Punjab won. 

This, of course, was after the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad match; which again saw the two teams fighting it out in the super over, which KKR won (hang in there Kane).

I have already written 'super-over' like 50 times but it was that kind of night. I hope you trust me, otherwise here are some Twitter reactions. 

Oh, how we missed this thrill. 