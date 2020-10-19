The IPL this year was going to be special, given the pandemic and the long absence of cricket. However, no one had thought that it would turn out to be THIS exciting.

I'd get into the details of it, but right now it feels odd to talk about anything except the 3 super overs from last night.

We usually don't want our weekends to end, but this one even more so 👏#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/kt5w5ypuhO — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 18, 2020

For those who slept too early, well, guess what, the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab ended in a draw and so did the super over. So another super-over had to be played and ultimately Punjab won.

This, of course, was after the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad match; which again saw the two teams fighting it out in the super over, which KKR won (hang in there Kane).

I have already written 'super-over' like 50 times but it was that kind of night. I hope you trust me, otherwise here are some Twitter reactions.

I am dead inside https://t.co/5Yc4OkDStY — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 18, 2020

After 40 overs: scores tied 👀



After one Super Over: scores still tied 👀 👀



After two Super Overs: King's XI Punjab win with two balls to spare 🎉



Wow 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ECN02E0fnQ — ICC (@ICC) October 18, 2020

Was the World Cup final of 2019 a beter game or #mivskxip ? Unbelievable scenes today #ipl is here to stay Amazing effort by both teams @Jaspritbumrah93 game changer for @mipaltan and @klrahul11 for Punjab great finish world boss @henrygayle @mayankcricket #IPL2020 #supersunday — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 18, 2020

If I had to pick one moment, from all the manic moments in this game, it would be @mipaltan playing too safe in the 1st super over with only 6 to get. But there were so many. What a Sunday! In these times, what would we do without sport, without cricket! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 18, 2020

Apparently if there is another super over Anil Kumble will have to Bowl to Mahela and Zaheer to Andy Flower. #IPL2020 — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) October 18, 2020

Mukesh bhai ne bola ki abe result nikalo match ka, mera saara data khaa jayenge aise toh log 🥳😁 — Rofl Gandhi 2.0🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) October 18, 2020

3 fricking super overs in a day, yeah @ICC this is true AF😂😂😂 https://t.co/guptY0K6YF — S A N T H O S H (@santoshsamudra3) October 18, 2020

Mirzapur is going to have a tough time competing with IPL. This level of entertainment cannot be scripted. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 18, 2020

This IPL season has all the thrill this year lacked — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 18, 2020

In the history of Cricket, 3 super overs in a single day. I can understand it's been that type of year !! — Anshul (@Harperfever0805) October 18, 2020

Such an incredible double delight in #IPL2020 this Sunday. Two matches tied & 3 super overs...good for @lionsdenkxip but my Man of the Match is still @Jaspritbumrah93 — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) October 18, 2020

Best game of ipl till date .

Kam se kam 4 pts toh banta hai 😂#MIvsKXIP #IPL — Tanmay Rewgade (@tanmayyyyr) October 18, 2020

This has to be the best IPL till date.



With the quality of cricket, close games and fake crowd noise.



Well done to @BCCI and @IPL #IPL2020 — Vman (@Varunatorr) October 18, 2020

Best season ever in IPL history ❤️🙏 — Sid (@Sidliciousx) October 19, 2020

Oh, how we missed this thrill.