It's a little late, but the Indian Premier League is finally here. I mean, it starts tomorrow i.e, the 19th of September. The final will be played on the 10th of November.

There are 8 teams- Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

But of course, you already knew that. Anyhow, the first game is between arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Of course, MI beat CSK last year in the final to lift the trophy. But this game excites me for a very different reason.

This is the first time since the 2019 Wold Cup semi-final that MS Dhoni will be on the big stage. At one point, COVID-19 had raised doubts about the IPL (still does), which meant we might not have gotten a chance to see Thala play one more time.

But here we are!

So where can you watch the IPL 2020 live in India?

You can actually watch the games on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2. Star Sports 1 Hindi will telecast the matches live in India.

Meanwhile, Disney+Hotstar VIP will provide live streaming of all the matches in IPL 2020.

And don't worry about the timings. This isn't La Liga. All afternoon matches will start at 3:30 PM and all evening matches will begin at 7:30 PM.